SEMO goes Gold as military-friendly school

Southeast Missouri State University has been awarded the Military Friendly Top 10 Schools and Gold designation.

Southeast's rank, up from Silver designation in 2020-2021, recognizes the university's commitment to increase and continuously improve policies and procedures benefiting veterans and students while accomplishing their higher education goals and after graduation, said Amanda Woods, Military and Veterans Services officer with Southeast's Office of Military and Veteran Services (OMVS).

"This award highlights the dedication and effort that Southeast and the Office of Military and Veteran Services have in serving and supporting our military-affiliated students," she said in a news release. "I feel we go above and beyond to ensure our students have whatever they need to be successful, not just while at Southeast but after graduation and with successful career placements."

According to the Military Friendly website, more than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with around 750 schools earning the designation and 162 of which earned the Gold award status.

The Military Friendly Top 10 Schools, a list of 110 schools, represent the elite target for military and veteran programs and initiatives. Top 10 Schools set the standard for other designations and are programs continuing to improve every year, Military Friendly said on its website.

To earn these two designations, Southeast was evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the university.