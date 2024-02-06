SEMO Giving Day has $30k goal

Using the tools of social media, electronic mail, cellphones and landlines, Southeast Missouri State University will attempt to raise $30,000 during its annual SEMO Giving Day by the end of business today.

The university, founded in 1873 in Cape Girardeau as Southeast Normal School and Teachers' College, has grown into more than 150 academic programs in five colleges.

"The generosity of our Southeast community, our alumni and friends across the country, by our faculty, staff and students and by businesses throughout the region is incredibly important. All our stakeholders know first-hand how much a college investment has impacted their careers and lives," said Trudy Lee, retiring vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. "Donors can choose to support any number of impactful opportunities in any area across campus important to them."