NewsMarch 22, 2022

SEMO Giving Day has $30k goal

Using the tools of social media, electronic mail, cellphones and landlines, Southeast Missouri State University will attempt to raise $30,000 during its annual SEMO Giving Day by the end of business today. The university, founded in 1873 in Cape Girardeau as Southeast Normal School and Teachers' College, has grown into more than 150 academic programs in five colleges...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The campus of Southeast Missouri State University is seen March 11, 2020, along Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau.
The campus of Southeast Missouri State University is seen March 11, 2020, along Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Using the tools of social media, electronic mail, cellphones and landlines, Southeast Missouri State University will attempt to raise $30,000 during its annual SEMO Giving Day by the end of business today.

The university, founded in 1873 in Cape Girardeau as Southeast Normal School and Teachers' College, has grown into more than 150 academic programs in five colleges.

"The generosity of our Southeast community, our alumni and friends across the country, by our faculty, staff and students and by businesses throughout the region is incredibly important. All our stakeholders know first-hand how much a college investment has impacted their careers and lives," said Trudy Lee, retiring vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. "Donors can choose to support any number of impactful opportunities in any area across campus important to them."

The 1,873-minute campaign began Monday to raise funds from students, alumni, friends of the university, plus faculty and staff.

This year's theme, according to Lee, is "Small gifts make a big impact."

Lee said donors may give online at www.semo.edu/givingday, adding SEMO Foundation staff and Annual Fund student representatives will be calling alumni and others.

Southeast plans to update Giving Day financial goal progress on the university's Facebook page throughout today.

