There has been no shortage of stories reported through the years on interactions between collegiate athletic programs and law enforcement, however, the majority of those instances have been told in a negative light.

The Southeast Missouri State University football program will be getting involved with the Cape Girardeau Police Department this weekend, with the difference being, there will be no confrontations or arrests, just an abundance of soap and water.

The Redhawk student-athletes and coaches, along with members of the Cape Girardeau police, will be hosting a benefit car wash from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the police headquarters (2530 Maria Louise Lane).

The minimum donation is $10 and the proceeds will go to the Minority Police Academy Scholarship Fund, which has been started and managed by the community organization One City.

“As a program,” seventh-year Southeast football coach Tom Matukewicz said recently, “we have always tried to step up in things like this. It goes back to what is the purpose of SEMO football? It is to use the sport to make better men.”

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair speaks to the Southeast Missouri State University football program last month at the Show Me Center. Tom Davis ~ Tdavis@semoball.com, file

Last month, Matukewicz invited three law enforcement officers to speak to his team on several “difficult” topics ranging from racial profiling to how to interact with police to a lack of diversity within law enforcement.

“Diversity is a big issue with police departments,” said Wes Blair, police chief for the City of Cape Girardeau. “In total transparency, I have one black officer out of 85 police officers in my department.”