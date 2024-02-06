SEMO Food Bank to offer update on 2023 farm bill

Southeast Missouri Food Bank is planning to host a 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, update on the 2023 Farm Bill called "Field Rows to Food Bank" at its headquarters at 600 Route H in Sikeston, Missouri.

Congress is in its August recess on Capitol Hill, permitting staff from Missouri's two U.S. senators to be present, as well as state Sen. and lieutenant governor hopeful Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.

Thompson Rehder will share her experience with food insecurity growing up as a child in Southeast Missouri, according to a news release.

The federal farm bill, which comes up for renewal every five years, is considered the largest single piece of federal legislation for food and farming.

More than funding for farmers, the 2023 Farm Bill also deals with food stamps, disaster relief and climate change, its proponents said.

Holly Thompson Rehder

"Farmers are vital to Southeast Missouri's economy," said Joey Keys, CEO, who has led not-for-profit SEMO Food Bank since 2018.

"We think its important they are informed about legislation that has such a direct impact on their livelihood. But we also want them to see how critical the farm bill is to our work and making sure neighbors facing hunger have access to nutritious food."

The legislation will govern America's largest nutrition programs, including: