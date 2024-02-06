All sections
NewsAugust 4, 2023

SEMO Food Bank to offer update on 2023 farm bill

Southeast Missouri Food Bank is planning to host a 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, update on the 2023 Farm Bill called "Field Rows to Food Bank" at its headquarters at 600 Route H in Sikeston, Missouri.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Shoppers are seen at Sweet Auburn Curb Market in Atlanta in this undated photo. SEMO Food Bank is planning an information program on the 2023 Farm Bill on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Shoppers are seen at Sweet Auburn Curb Market in Atlanta in this undated photo. SEMO Food Bank is planning an information program on the 2023 Farm Bill on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
David Goldman ~ Associated Press

Southeast Missouri Food Bank is planning to host a 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, update on the 2023 Farm Bill called "Field Rows to Food Bank" at its headquarters at 600 Route H in Sikeston, Missouri.

Congress is in its August recess on Capitol Hill, permitting staff from Missouri's two U.S. senators to be present, as well as state Sen. and lieutenant governor hopeful Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.

Thompson Rehder will share her experience with food insecurity growing up as a child in Southeast Missouri, according to a news release.

The federal farm bill, which comes up for renewal every five years, is considered the largest single piece of federal legislation for food and farming.

More than funding for farmers, the 2023 Farm Bill also deals with food stamps, disaster relief and climate change, its proponents said.

Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder

"Farmers are vital to Southeast Missouri's economy," said Joey Keys, CEO, who has led not-for-profit SEMO Food Bank since 2018.

"We think its important they are informed about legislation that has such a direct impact on their livelihood. But we also want them to see how critical the farm bill is to our work and making sure neighbors facing hunger have access to nutritious food."

The legislation will govern America's largest nutrition programs, including:

Joey Keys
Joey Keys
Joey Keys
Joey Keys
  • SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program;
  • TEFAP, The Emergency Food Assistance Program;
  • CSFP, Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

"These nutrition programs are essential to fighting hunger, and SEMO Food Bank is connected to them all in some way," Keys said.

"We distribute 5,550 CSFP boxes each month to seniors, and our staff helps individuals navigate the SNAP application process. We also distribute TEFAP items to neighbors facing hunger through our 16-county service area. We're hopeful Congress will see the importance of these programs and bolster them with the 2023 Farm Bill."

Of note

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, in addition to its Scott County primary location, has a satellite warehouse at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

Officials say tours of the food bank are available with a time for networking available following scheduled presentations.

RSVPs are appreciated via email at hcollier@semofoodbank.org or by calling (573) 475-7573 and wait for the operator.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank's 16 counties are Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

