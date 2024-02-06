The Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, has stepped up efforts to acquire and distribute food in recent months, to help address shortfalls in people’s food budgets due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Lisa Church, chief advancement officer with the food bank, said one visible portion of the food bank’s response is the mobile food pantries, which have increased from about 15 to 20 per month to more than 50 each month in April and May.

With each mobile, Church said, 200 to 300 families receive 25 to 30 pounds of food, depending on what’s available.

That adds up to about $2,500 of food distributed at each mobile food pantry session, Church said.

“It’s the cornerstone of our whole response,” Church noted.

Since the food bank serves 16 counties, Church said the mobiles rotate each week to attempt to reach the areas with the highest need, most consistently.

“Southeast Missouri already has very high rates of food insecurity,” Church said, with 1 in 6 families and 1 in 5 children experiencing food insecurity. That means there are not resources in that home to access enough healthy food to adequately nourish the family, she said.

“Since coronavirus hit, unemployment skyrocketed,” Church said. “Along with that, we are seeing an incredible increase in need.”

While the exact increase varies from county to county, overall, Church said, the increase is from 50% to 100%.

“It’s scary,” Church said. “I can only imagine the desperation these families must feel.”

Church said it’s not uncommon for families to live paycheck to paycheck, so missing a couple of paychecks has a profound effect, and has put a lot of people in a precarious situation.

Increased need, increased prices

SEMO Food Bank has a network of more than 100 member agencies, Church said, including food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and more.

“A lot of our member agencies are reporting more people, in some cases double or triple the amount that usually comes to the pantry,” Church said, and that includes a lot of “first-timers,” or people who have never needed food assistance before.

“People are nervous about doing that. They may not know the process, how to access food, and there’s a stigma attached,” Church said. “It’s hard for people, and we really want to be aware of that.”

Since the increased response began in mid-March, SEMO Food Bank has distributed about 2 million pounds of food, Church said, about 700,000 pounds of which were distributed through the mobiles.

“As a comparison, that’s more than double what we distributed at this time last year,” Church said.

That food has to come from somewhere, and that’s a significant challenge facing the food bank now, Church said.

“We have probably spent $271,000 in buying food since this started in mid-March,” Church said. That’s more than five times what was spent in the same eight-week time frame in 2019, Church said.

Church said it’s scary, because the food bank is not only having to buy more food because of increased demand, but the food bank’s grocery store partners aren’t able to give as much as they could previously, due to their own increased demand.

“We have some really good grocery partners in this area, and they donate their excess to us,” Church said. That includes produce that is too close to its expiration date to sell but is still good, for example, or an item that didn’t sell well, or a need to make room for inventory changes.

But now, “grocers are having a hard time keeping their own shelves stocked, so those donations are down about 60%, and we’re paying five times more to purchase food because of that,” Church said.

About a month ago, Church said, the food bank bought two tractor-trailer truckloads of canned soup for $25,000 each.