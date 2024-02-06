SEMO Food Bank receives grant for study, pilot program

Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, has received a grant from Feeding America that will cover the cost of monthly mobile food distributions in Scott County and other nearby counties through April, a study on how well the food bank’s services are doing, a new staff member, and a pilot program to improve access to healthy foods, according to a news release sent Monday.

“This is one of those omnibus types of grants that allows us to examine and improve our services on a variety of different fronts,” Food Bank president and CEO Joey Keys said in the release. “It’s easy to get caught up in the demands of day-to-day operations and making sure we’re acquiring enough food and distributing it appropriately to meet the needs in each community. Opportunities like this force us to take a step back and really dissect and evaluate our operations to make sure we’re efficient and that we’re providing equitable access to all communities.”

Monthly mobile food distributions in Scott County will be covered through April under the grant, as will distributions in Mississippi, New Madrid, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties, the release stated. Those counties have some of the highest rates of hunger in the state — 26.4% in Pemiscot County overall, whereas Cape Girardeau County has a 17.6% rate.

Another aspect of the grant included funding focus groups to determine program effectiveness.