SEMO Food Bank launches second canned goods campaign

Southeast Missouri Food Bank is commemorating February’s National Canned Food Month by launching its second annual “You CAN Fight Hunger” campaign.

“People are very charitable and generous around the holidays, but January and February come and families facing hunger are still needing assistance,” said Heather Collier, the food bank’s donor relations and communications manager.

According to a news release from the food bank, at least six local businesses are participating this year. Collier said most of them also hosted food drives in 2023.

The food bank helps businesses by promoting their involvement and providing marketing materials and information on urgently needed items.

Collier said these include canned fruit, vegetables, protein and soup.

Individuals and businesses can also visit the group’s website, www.semofoodbank.org, to start a virtual food drive.