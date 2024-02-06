All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 26, 2024

SEMO Food Bank launches second canned goods campaign

Southeast Missouri Food Bank is commemorating February’s National Canned Food Month by launching its second annual “You CAN Fight Hunger” campaign. “People are very charitable and generous around the holidays, but January and February come and families facing hunger are still needing assistance,” said Heather Collier, the food bank’s donor relations and communications manager...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Joey Keys, CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, poses in the not-for-profit's warehouse in Jackson. The organization is launching its second year of a canned goods campaign.
Joey Keys, CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, poses in the not-for-profit's warehouse in Jackson. The organization is launching its second year of a canned goods campaign.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri Food Bank is commemorating February’s National Canned Food Month by launching its second annual “You CAN Fight Hunger” campaign.

“People are very charitable and generous around the holidays, but January and February come and families facing hunger are still needing assistance,” said Heather Collier, the food bank’s donor relations and communications manager.

According to a news release from the food bank, at least six local businesses are participating this year. Collier said most of them also hosted food drives in 2023.

The food bank helps businesses by promoting their involvement and providing marketing materials and information on urgently needed items.

Collier said these include canned fruit, vegetables, protein and soup.

Individuals and businesses can also visit the group’s website, www.semofoodbank.org, to start a virtual food drive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The way the virtual food drive is set up, you can choose peanut butter or macaroni and cheese, and then it’s a monetary donation,” Collier said.

Every dollar donated, she added, can help provide four meals.

“We’re able to take the funds from a virtual food drive and really make them stretch.”

The food bank works with partner organizations to ensure donations stay in a local area.

“However you want to collect the food, we’ll be happy to receive it, and the people we serve will be even more thankful,” Collier said.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves approximately 80,000 people each month through a network of 140 partner agencies across 16 counties.

Interested businesses may contact the food bank at (573) 471-1818 to learn more about the campaign.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 12
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so fa...
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on...
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy