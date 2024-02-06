SEMO Food Bank launches second canned goods campaign

Southeast Missouri Food Bank is commemorating February’s National Canned Food Month by launching its second annual “You CAN Fight Hunger” campaign.
“People are very charitable and generous around the holidays, but January and February come and families facing hunger are still needing assistance,” said Heather Collier, the food bank’s donor relations and communications manager.
According to a news release from the food bank, at least six local businesses are participating this year. Collier said most of them also hosted food drives in 2023.
The food bank helps businesses by promoting their involvement and providing marketing materials and information on urgently needed items.
Collier said these include canned fruit, vegetables, protein and soup.
Individuals and businesses can also visit the group’s website, www.semofoodbank.org, to start a virtual food drive.
“The way the virtual food drive is set up, you can choose peanut butter or macaroni and cheese, and then it’s a monetary donation,” Collier said.
Every dollar donated, she added, can help provide four meals.
“We’re able to take the funds from a virtual food drive and really make them stretch.”
The food bank works with partner organizations to ensure donations stay in a local area.
“However you want to collect the food, we’ll be happy to receive it, and the people we serve will be even more thankful,” Collier said.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves approximately 80,000 people each month through a network of 140 partner agencies across 16 counties.
Interested businesses may contact the food bank at (573) 471-1818 to learn more about the campaign.
