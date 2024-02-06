SEMO Fair to kick off Sept. 7, grandstand performers named

The annual SEMO District Fair this year will feature musical entertainment by Jason Crabb, Francesca Battistelli, Sawyer Brown and Little River Band, organizers announced Friday.

The fair will run from Sept. 7 to 14 at the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds in Arena Park. This year’s theme is “Feathers, Flowers and Ferris Wheels,” signifying the end of summertime with back-to-school, harvesting of crops and the return of fair season, according to a news release.

The grandstand will feature national acts Crabb and Battistelli on Sept. 10; Sawyer Brown on Sept. 11; and Little River Band on Sept. 12.

River Radio’s Heartland Idol is set for Sept. 9, completing the main stage activities, and the Auto Tire & Parts Dual Demo Derby returns Sept. 7 “with jacked up prize money sure to bring the big hitters,” the statement said.