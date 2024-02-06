SEMO educators address dealing with 'COVID fatigue'

The interim director of Southeast Missouri State University’s Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility doesn’t mince words when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no end in sight and we’re tired of it,” said Millicent Odhiambo.

Much of the world went into novel coronavirus lockdown in greater or lesser degrees by mid-March.

“After almost eight months (of COVID), we’re all exhausted,” she added.

“I don’t like wearing a mask,” said Melissa Odegard-Koester, interim dean of Southeast’s College of Humanities and Social Services. “But I also think (a mask) is part of what I wear now (and) it’s the new normal.”

Southeast’s “Protect the Nest” initiative, the university’s pandemic response, has so far been successful in ensuring the continuation of in-person classes during the Fall 2020 semester by insisting on total compliance with face-covering requirements, social distancing and the use of university-supplied cleaning supplies after classrooms are used.

Dan Presson, Southeast’s director of career services, also represents the 1st Ward on the Cape Girardeau City Council.

Presson took a moment in a recent council meeting to plead for vigilance in mask-wearing and social distancing.

“People are so fatigued (by COVID) it seems to me they’ve stopped thinking about it,” said Presson, who took his seat on the council in 2018.

“As a new parent, it’s terrifying,” he said, adding, “I’d feel awful if I was the reason illness was brought into our home.”