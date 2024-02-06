SEMO, East Central College announce 'student success' partnership

Jon Bauer, East Central president, spoke of collaboration between the two schools in getting the arrangement done.

"It takes two institutions to make an agreement work. It's important to have processes in place so students know the answers without having to search for them. This partnership will work for the students," he said.

According to the release, East Central students who participate will be assigned a transfer mentor, offering individual support as a community college student through their first semester of enrollment at Southeast.

Additionally, the schools announced, every semester East Central will send an official college transcript to Southeast at no cost to the student or to ECC, allowing East Central and Southeast to share information, manage progress toward degree completion and have access to transcripts through a web-based degree management system.