SEMO District Fair winners 10-1-17

Doe champion: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Tanner Morehead, Leopold 4-H Club
Buck
champion: Hannah Stengler, Rodeo 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Overall grand champion: rabbit: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club
Overall reserve champion: rabbit: Hannnah Stengler Rodeo 4-H Club
Old Cock
champion: Zoe Rhineheart, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Joshua Horrel, Leopold 4-H Club
Hen
champion: Hnuter Keller, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Michaela Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Cockerel
champion: Steven Peters, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ryan Glenzy, Tilsit 4-H Club
Pullet
champion: Gabriel Zustra, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Steven Peters, Tilsit 4-H Club
Pen
Champion: Zoe Rhineheart, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Grace Seabaugh, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Jesse Yount, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jesse Young, Progress 4-H Club
Champion: Joshua Horrel, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Joshua Horrel, Leopold 4-H Club
Overall grand champion: poultry exhibit: Gabriel Zustra, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Overall reserve champion: poultry exhibit: Zoe Rhineheart, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
4-H Goats
Meat Goats Market Wethers
Grand champion: market wether: Belinda Strack, Young Americans 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion: market wether: Evan Pipkin, Risco 4-H Club
Meat Goats Breeding Classes
Champion: Doe Belinda Strack, Young Americans 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Doe Kylie Hardesty, Country Club 4-H Club
Goat Showmanship
14 and over Belinda Strack, Young Americans 4-H club
Sheep
Market Lambs
Light weight
Champion: Gradon Ruehling, Los Amigos 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Gabe Ruehling, Los Amigos 4-H Club
Light -Medium weight
Champion: Shayla Walker, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Logan Limbaugh, Riple County 4-H Club
Medium-heavy weight
Champion: Riley Russell, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kendal Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club
Heavy weight
Champion: Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club
Grand champion: Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve Grand champion: Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club
Dorset
Champion Ewe: George Reed, Crowley Ridge 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ewe: George Reed, Crowley Ridge 4-H Club
Other Breeds
Champion Ewe: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ewe: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club
Champion Ram: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ram: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club
14 and over: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club
Under 14: Riley Russell, Progressive 4-H Club
Champion: Female Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Young Americans 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Female Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Young Americans 4-H Club
Junior champion: Female Rachel Wichern, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Senior champion: Female Rachel Wichern, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Junior Champon Female: Michael Kieninger, Fruitland 4-H Club
Supreme dairy champion: Clayton, Kirchdoerger, Young Americans 4-H Club
Under 14: Michael Kieninger, Fruitland 4-H Club
14 and over: Dylan Muench, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Class I
Champion: Coebie Glastetter, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kedyl Stuckey, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
Class II
Champion: Cole Priggel, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Todd Priggel, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
Class III
Champion: Hannah Brunke, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Aydin Besand, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Class IV
Champion: Colton Kinder, Daisy 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Taylor Seyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Class V
Champion: Josey Meier, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Overall 4-H grand champion: Hannah Brunke, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Overall 4-H reserve grand champion: Aydin Besand, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Supreme overall grand: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Supereme reserve grand: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
4-H Rate of Gain
Over 14: Hayden Seyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Under 14: Coebie Glastetter, Tilsit 4-H Club
FFA Daily Rate Gain Layton Hahn
Light Weight
Champion: Matthew Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Garrett Brown, Leopold 4-H Club
Heavy weight
Champion: Levi Jansen, Delta 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Keigan Engelen, Leoppold 4-H Club
Grand champion: Barrow Levi Jansen, Delta 4-H Club
Reserve crand champion: Barrow Matthew Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club
Yorkshire Gilts
Champion: Lydia Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Gavin Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club
All Other Breed Gilts
Champion: Gracen Jansen, Tiilst 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Levie Jansen, Tilsit 4-H Club
Commercial Gilt
Champion: Levi Jansen, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Elliegh Seyer, Tilsit 4-H Club
Grand champion: Levi Jansen, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve Grand champion: Elliegh Seyer, Tilsit 4-H Club
14 Years and older
First: Elizabeth Lincoln, Leopold 4-H Club
Second: Alex Burger, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
Under 14 years
First: Levi Jansen, Tilsit 4-H Club
Second: Matthew Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club
Champion: Claire Koeberl, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Claire Koeburl, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club
Champion: Trenton Beard, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Trenton Beard, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Under 14 years: Trenton Beard, Helping Hands 4-H Club
champion: Heifer Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
Reserve champion: Heifer Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
Champion: Bull Rachel Wichern, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Champion: Heifer Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Heifer Lauren Crutsinger, Delta 4-H Club
Champion: Bull Clay Bollinger, Meadow Heights FFA
Champion: Heifer Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Reserve champion: Heifer Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Champion: Heifer Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
Reserve champion: Heifer Lydia Hunt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion: Cow/calf pair Skylar Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Champion: Bull Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
Reserve champion: Bull Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA
Champion: Heifer Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA
Reserve champion: Heifer Hannah Brunke, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Supreme overall beef animal: Paige Birk, Angus, Jackson FFA
Reserve supreme overall beef animal: Hunter Wessell, Commercial, Jackson FFA
14 years and Older: Lauren Crutsinger, Delta 4-H Club
Under 14: Josey Meier, Progressive 4-H Club
Agronomy: Drew Engelen, Leopold 4-H Club
Arts and Crafts: Makayla Lowes, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club
Arts and Crafts: Joshua Horrel, Leopold 4-H Club
Breads: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club
Cake Decorating: Austin Bodenstein, Tilset 4-H Club
Clothing 1st year: Paul Boettcher, Tilset 4-H Club
Clothing and Textiles: Savannah Rolfing, Fruitland 4-H Club
Computers: Isabella Monroe, Fruitland 4-H Club
Electricity, Small Engines, Welding: Anthony Strack, Young Americans 4-H Club
Entomology: Trenton Beard, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Floriculture: Austin Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Food Nutrition: Abby Strickland, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Food Preservation: Conner Lincoln, Leopold 4-H Club
Horticulture Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Knitting and Creative: Crochet Grace Buchheit, County n' Camo
Miscellaneous Project: Adam Birk, Kids Rock 4-H Club
Miscellaneous Project: Austin Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Other 4-H project: Isabella Monroe, Fruitland 4-H Club
Photography photo 1: Alison Prince, Fruitland 4-H Club
Photography photo 2 or 3: Grace Buchheit, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Quilting: Bailey Underwood, Fruitland 4-H Club
Robotics: Conner Lincoln, Leopold 4-H Club
Scrapbooking: Katelyn Oehl, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Woodwork Large project: Garrett Roth, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Woodwork Small project: Adam Birk, Kid's Rock 4-H Club
1st: Carson Bodenstein with Chicken Soup
2nd: Lauren Cox with KFC -- the one that got away
3rd: Hunter Aufdenberg with Sheriff
1st: Zach Randolph with Cardinal baseball player
2nd: Bailey Aufdenberg with Mexican vacation Rabbit
Children's Rooster Crowing Contest: Austin Bodenstein
Children's Hen Clucking Contest: Colton Booker
Large Decorate a Bale Contest: Crooked Creek 4-H Club with Snoopy and his dog house
1st: Steven Peters
2nd: Jocelyn Morris
3rd: Paige Burns
1st: Austin Bodenstein
2nd: Dillon Aufdenberg
3rd: Lucy Dicks
1st: Luke Aufdenberg
2nd: Renee Peters
3rd: Truffy
Supreme female champion: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
Reserve supreme female champion: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA
Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
Grand champion bull: Clay Bollinger, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion: heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion: HEIFER: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Grand champion: heifer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
Grand champion: bull: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion: BULL: Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA
Grand champion: heifer: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA
(sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)
Grand champion: FFA steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion: FFA steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
(4-H/FFA Competing for Supreme Steer status)
Supreme grand champion steer: Lane Bolliner, Jackson FFA
Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
FFA daily rate of gain: Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA
(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion market goat: Lane McDaniel, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve grand champion market goat: Matthew Gardner, Senath-Hornersville FFA
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Matthew Gardner, Senath-Hornersville FFA
(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion ram: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Reserve grand champion ram: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion ewe: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Reserve grand champion ewe: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion market lamb: Cally Jackson, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve grand champion market lamb: Kristen Johnson, Senath-Hornersville FFA
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion commercial gilt: Michaela Dyer, Jackson FFA
(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion market swine: Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA
Reserve grand champion market swine: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA
(sponsored by Metalweld, Inc. and Ozark-Gas Equipment and Supply)
Grand champion: Blake Krause, Perryville FFA
Reserve grand champion: Sam Baer, Perryville FFA
(sponsored by Davis Farm Supply)
1st place: Ivan Smallen, Fredericktown FFA
2nd place: Lane Criddle, Jackson FFA
3rd place: Jacob Allgier, Fredericktown FFA
4th place: Mason Hinkle, Fredericktown FFA
(sponsored by Bank of Advance and Stoddard County Feed and Seed)
1st place: Judson Mayfield, Woodland FFA
2nd place: Samuel Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA
3rd place: Alexis Wilkinson, Sikeston FFA
4th place: Logan Limbaugh, Doniphan FFA
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson)
Grand champion: heifer: Colton Unnerstall, Meadow Heights FFA
Ffa dairy showmanship: Colton Unnerstall, Meadow Heights FFA
(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
1st place: Michaela Dyer, Jackson FFA
2nd place: Samuel Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA
(sponsored by Agri Systems, Cape and Jackson): Kyle Lappe, Jackson FFA
(sponsored by River Radio Group): Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Champion heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Kyle Lappe, Jackson
Junior champion heifer: Kirk Boecker, Bentonville, AR
Reserve junior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Maya Simovski, Buncombe, Illinois
Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Kirk Boecker, Bentonville, Arkansas
Champion bull calf: Brian Meier, Jackson
Reserve champion bull calf: Gary Rheinecker, Cutler, Illinois
Junior champion bull: Brian Meier, Jackson
Reserve junior champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson
Grand champion bull: Brian Meier, Jackson
Reserve grand champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson
Champion heifer calf: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve junior champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve champion bull calf: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Senior champion bull: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Junior champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Reserve junior champion: Heifer, Makayla Reynolds, Huntsville, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Reserve senior champion: heifer: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Reserve grand champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Spring, Arkansas
Grand champion cow/calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve champion bull calf: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Junior champion bull: Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri
Reserve junior champion bull: Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri
Senior champion bull: Gary Rheinecker, Cutler, Illinois
Reserve senior champion bull: Lauren Crutsinger, Whitewater, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve grand champion bull: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Champion heifer calf: Roger Eakins, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau
Junior champion heifer: Kelly Hahs, Oak Ridge
Reserve junior champion Heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri
Reserve Senior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson
Grand champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Roger Eakins, Jackson
Champion bull calf: Roger Eakins, Jackson
Reserve champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Junior champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve junior champion bull: Greg Jung, Altenburg, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Roger Eakins, Jackson
Reserve grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion heifer calf: Lydia and Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: Jared Collier, Dongola, Illinois
Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Reserve senior champion heifer: Lydia and Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Reserve grand champion heifer: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion cow/calf: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Champion bull calf: Austin and Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson
Junior champion bull: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Grand champion bull: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Reserve grand champion bull: Austin and Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Hannah Brunke, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Hannah Brunke, Jackson
Junior champion heifer: Lawson Burgfeld, Jackson
Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Michele Schabbing, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion heifer: Hunter Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson
Reserve grand champion heifer: Lawson Burgfeld, Jackson
Grand champion cow/calf: Michele Schabbing, Cape Girardeau
Junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson
Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Junior champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Senior champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois
Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Grand champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Senior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Reserve senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Grand champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Reserve grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Junior champion female: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Champion miniature mule: Chris McGrath, Butler, Missouri
Reserve champion miniature mule: Cody Hahs, Oak Ridge
Champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion mare: Darla Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion mare: Darla Mangels, Jackson
Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion mare: Kauffman Brothers, Arthur, Illinois
Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion gelding: Hope Redeker, Grover, Missouri
Reserve champion gelding: George Cox, Advance, Missouri
Champion Yorkshire Gilt: Lydia Shinn, Jackson
Reserve champion Yorkshire Gilt: Gavin Shinn, Jackson
Champion gilt, other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve champion gilt, other breeds: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri
Champion commercial gilt: Levi Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri
Reserve champion commercial gilt: Ronnie Seyer, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion purebred market barrows: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri
Reserve champion purebred market barrows: Gavin Shinn, Jackson
Dorset: Chad and Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Katahdins: Chad and Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Tunis: Jera Kranawetter, Jackson
Corriedale: Jera Kranawetter, Jackson
Other Wool Breeds: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Other Meat Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Sponsored by Power Electric
Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri
Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau
Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Graham Heating and Air, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Champion: All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class, Paige Burns, Auxvasse, Missouri
Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry
Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri
Champion large duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Champion bantam duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Champion goose: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Champion turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center of Jackson
Champion guinea: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Lee's Construction
Champion large pigeon class: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Dottie Haupt
Champion small pigeon class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Miles Diesel
Champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Sponsored by Joe and Gloria Waechter
Champion medium rabbit class: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson
Champion small rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri
Overall grand champion: poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion pigeon: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion rabbit: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Halle Swallows, Essex, Missouri
Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: Matt Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Emily Blunt, Essex, Missouri
Grand champion: Hay Bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, fruits: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show, vegetables: Laura Finstad, Anna, Illinois, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show, miscellaneous: Lisa McArthur, Jackson
Best of show, garden display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show, potted plant: Nancy Davidson, Sikeston, Missouri
Best of show, cut flowers: Pat Hecht, Jackson
Best of show, arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, canning: David Davidson, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, baking: Barbara Marshall, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, sewing: Catherine Ring, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, quilts, hand-quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri
Best of show, quilts, machine-quilting: Julie Wilson, Jackson
Best of show, quilts, applique: Helen Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri
Best of Show award winners in quilts received Certificates from Golden Needle, Cape Girardeau.
Best of show: Sarah Bollinger, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, Age 12 and under: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville, Missouri
Both winners were awarded $25 cash sponsored by River Region Photography Club
Best of show: Wade Cannon, Chaffee, Missouri
Crafts and Hobbies
Best of show: Christy Upchurch, Marble Hill, Missouri
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.