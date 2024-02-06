All sections
NewsOctober 1, 2017

SEMO District Fair winners 10-1-17

Doe champion: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club Reserve champion: Tanner Morehead, Leopold 4-H Club Buck champion: Hannah Stengler, Rodeo 4-H Club Reserve champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club Overall grand champion: rabbit: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club...

4-H Department

Rabbits

Doe champion: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Tanner Morehead, Leopold 4-H Club

Buck

champion: Hannah Stengler, Rodeo 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Overall grand champion: rabbit: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club

Overall reserve champion: rabbit: Hannnah Stengler Rodeo 4-H Club

Poultry

Old Cock

champion: Zoe Rhineheart, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Joshua Horrel, Leopold 4-H Club

Hen

champion: Hnuter Keller, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Michaela Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Cockerel

champion: Steven Peters, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ryan Glenzy, Tilsit 4-H Club

Pullet

champion: Gabriel Zustra, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Steven Peters, Tilsit 4-H Club

Pen

Champion: Zoe Rhineheart, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Grace Seabaugh, Leopold 4-H Club

Ducks

Champion: Jesse Yount, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jesse Young, Progress 4-H Club

Pigeon

Champion: Joshua Horrel, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Joshua Horrel, Leopold 4-H Club

Overall grand champion: poultry exhibit: Gabriel Zustra, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Overall reserve champion: poultry exhibit: Zoe Rhineheart, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

4-H Goats

Meat Goats Market Wethers

Grand champion: market wether: Belinda Strack, Young Americans 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion: market wether: Evan Pipkin, Risco 4-H Club

Meat Goats Breeding Classes

Champion: Doe Belinda Strack, Young Americans 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Doe Kylie Hardesty, Country Club 4-H Club

Goat Showmanship

14 and over Belinda Strack, Young Americans 4-H club

Sheep

Market Lambs

Light weight

Champion: Gradon Ruehling, Los Amigos 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Gabe Ruehling, Los Amigos 4-H Club

Light -Medium weight

Champion: Shayla Walker, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Logan Limbaugh, Riple County 4-H Club

Medium-heavy weight

Champion: Riley Russell, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kendal Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club

Heavy weight

Champion: Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club

Grand champion: Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve Grand champion: Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club

Dorset

Champion Ewe: George Reed, Crowley Ridge 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ewe: George Reed, Crowley Ridge 4-H Club

Other Breeds

Champion Ewe: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ewe: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club

Champion Ram: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ram: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club

Sheep Showmanship

14 and over: Jera Kranawetter, Progressive 4-H Club

Under 14: Riley Russell, Progressive 4-H Club

4-H Dairy

Jersey

Champion: Female Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Young Americans 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Female Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Young Americans 4-H Club

Holstein

Junior champion: Female Rachel Wichern, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Senior champion: Female Rachel Wichern, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Brown Swiss

Junior Champon Female: Michael Kieninger, Fruitland 4-H Club

Supreme dairy champion: Clayton, Kirchdoerger, Young Americans 4-H Club

4-H Dairy Showmanship

Under 14: Michael Kieninger, Fruitland 4-H Club

14 and over: Dylan Muench, Pocahontas 4-H Club

4-H Steers

Class I

Champion: Coebie Glastetter, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kedyl Stuckey, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

Class II

Champion: Cole Priggel, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Todd Priggel, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

Class III

Champion: Hannah Brunke, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Aydin Besand, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Class IV

Champion: Colton Kinder, Daisy 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Taylor Seyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Class V

Champion: Josey Meier, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Overall 4-H grand champion: Hannah Brunke, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Overall 4-H reserve grand champion: Aydin Besand, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Supreme overall grand: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Supereme reserve grand: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

4-H Rate of Gain

Over 14: Hayden Seyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Under 14: Coebie Glastetter, Tilsit 4-H Club

FFA Daily Rate Gain Layton Hahn

4-H Swine Barrows

Light Weight

Champion: Matthew Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Garrett Brown, Leopold 4-H Club

Heavy weight

Champion: Levi Jansen, Delta 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Keigan Engelen, Leoppold 4-H Club

Grand champion: Barrow Levi Jansen, Delta 4-H Club

Reserve crand champion: Barrow Matthew Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club

4-H Swine Breeding Stock

Yorkshire Gilts

Champion: Lydia Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Gavin Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club

All Other Breed Gilts

Champion: Gracen Jansen, Tiilst 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Levie Jansen, Tilsit 4-H Club

Commercial Gilt

Champion: Levi Jansen, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Elliegh Seyer, Tilsit 4-H Club

Grand champion: Levi Jansen, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve Grand champion: Elliegh Seyer, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H Swine Showmanship

14 Years and older

First: Elizabeth Lincoln, Leopold 4-H Club

Second: Alex Burger, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

Under 14 years

First: Levi Jansen, Tilsit 4-H Club

Second: Matthew Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club

4-H Draft Horses, Mules and Draft Ponies

Draft Horse

Champion: Claire Koeberl, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Claire Koeburl, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club

Draft Pony

Champion: Trenton Beard, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Trenton Beard, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Draft Horse, Pony, Mule Showmanship

Under 14 years: Trenton Beard, Helping Hands 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Beef Show

Angus

champion: Heifer Paige Birk, Jackson FFA

Reserve champion: Heifer Paige Birk, Jackson FFA

Champion: Bull Rachel Wichern, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Polled Hereford

Champion: Heifer Wyatt Russell, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Heifer Lauren Crutsinger, Delta 4-H Club

Champion: Bull Clay Bollinger, Meadow Heights FFA

Simmental

Champion: Heifer Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Reserve champion: Heifer Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Other Beef Breeds

Champion: Heifer Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

Reserve champion: Heifer Lydia Hunt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Champion: Cow/calf pair Skylar Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Champion: Bull Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

Reserve champion: Bull Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA

Commercial

Champion: Heifer Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA

Reserve champion: Heifer Hannah Brunke, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Supreme overall beef animal: Paige Birk, Angus, Jackson FFA

Reserve supreme overall beef animal: Hunter Wessell, Commercial, Jackson FFA

4-H Beef Showmanship

14 years and Older: Lauren Crutsinger, Delta 4-H Club

Under 14: Josey Meier, Progressive 4-H Club

2017 4-H Department

Best of Show awards

Agronomy: Drew Engelen, Leopold 4-H Club

Arts and Crafts: Makayla Lowes, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club

Arts and Crafts: Joshua Horrel, Leopold 4-H Club

Breads: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club

Cake Decorating: Austin Bodenstein, Tilset 4-H Club

Clothing 1st year: Paul Boettcher, Tilset 4-H Club

Clothing and Textiles: Savannah Rolfing, Fruitland 4-H Club

Computers: Isabella Monroe, Fruitland 4-H Club

Electricity, Small Engines, Welding: Anthony Strack, Young Americans 4-H Club

Entomology: Trenton Beard, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Floriculture: Austin Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Food Nutrition: Abby Strickland, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Food Preservation: Conner Lincoln, Leopold 4-H Club

Horticulture Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Knitting and Creative: Crochet Grace Buchheit, County n' Camo

Miscellaneous Project: Adam Birk, Kids Rock 4-H Club

Miscellaneous Project: Austin Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Other 4-H project: Isabella Monroe, Fruitland 4-H Club

Photography photo 1: Alison Prince, Fruitland 4-H Club

Photography photo 2 or 3: Grace Buchheit, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Quilting: Bailey Underwood, Fruitland 4-H Club

Robotics: Conner Lincoln, Leopold 4-H Club

Scrapbooking: Katelyn Oehl, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Woodwork Large project: Garrett Roth, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Woodwork Small project: Adam Birk, Kid's Rock 4-H Club

Dress Up Contest

Chickens

1st: Carson Bodenstein with Chicken Soup

2nd: Lauren Cox with KFC -- the one that got away

3rd: Hunter Aufdenberg with Sheriff

Rabbits

1st: Zach Randolph with Cardinal baseball player

2nd: Bailey Aufdenberg with Mexican vacation Rabbit

Children's Rooster Crowing Contest: Austin Bodenstein

Children's Hen Clucking Contest: Colton Booker

Large Decorate a Bale Contest: Crooked Creek 4-H Club with Snoopy and his dog house

Live Rooster Crowing Contest

1st: Steven Peters

2nd: Jocelyn Morris

3rd: Paige Burns

Corn Shucking

Youth

1st: Austin Bodenstein

2nd: Dillon Aufdenberg

3rd: Lucy Dicks

Adults

1st: Luke Aufdenberg

2nd: Renee Peters

3rd: Truffy

4-H/FFA combined beef show

Supreme female champion: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA

Reserve supreme female champion: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA

Angus

Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA

Reserve grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA

Polled hereford

Grand champion bull: Clay Bollinger, Meadow Heights FFA

Simmental

Grand champion: heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Reserve grand champion: HEIFER: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Other breeds

Grand champion: heifer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

Grand champion: bull: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

Reserve grand champion: BULL: Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA

Commercial

Grand champion: heifer: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA

FFA steers

(sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)

Grand champion: FFA steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Reserve grand champion: FFA steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

(4-H/FFA Competing for Supreme Steer status)

Supreme grand champion steer: Lane Bolliner, Jackson FFA

Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

FFA beef showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Paige Birk, Jackson FFA

FFA daily rate of gain: Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA

FFA market goats

(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand champion market goat: Lane McDaniel, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Reserve grand champion market goat: Matthew Gardner, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA goat showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Matthew Gardner, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA Sheep

(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand champion ram: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA

Reserve grand champion ram: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA

Grand champion ewe: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA

Reserve grand champion ewe: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA

Grand champion market lamb: Cally Jackson, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Reserve grand champion market lamb: Kristen Johnson, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA sheep showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA

FFA swine

Grand champion commercial gilt: Michaela Dyer, Jackson FFA

Market swine

(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand champion market swine: Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA

Reserve grand champion market swine: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA

FFA swine showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA

AG mechanics

(sponsored by Metalweld, Inc. and Ozark-Gas Equipment and Supply)

Grand champion: Blake Krause, Perryville FFA

Reserve grand champion: Sam Baer, Perryville FFA

4-H/FFA tractor rodeo

(sponsored by Davis Farm Supply)

1st place: Ivan Smallen, Fredericktown FFA

2nd place: Lane Criddle, Jackson FFA

3rd place: Jacob Allgier, Fredericktown FFA

4th place: Mason Hinkle, Fredericktown FFA

4-H/FFA public speaking contest

(sponsored by Bank of Advance and Stoddard County Feed and Seed)

1st place: Judson Mayfield, Woodland FFA

2nd place: Samuel Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA

3rd place: Alexis Wilkinson, Sikeston FFA

4th place: Logan Limbaugh, Doniphan FFA

Other awards/recognition

FFA dairy

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson)

Grand champion: heifer: Colton Unnerstall, Meadow Heights FFA

Ffa dairy showmanship: Colton Unnerstall, Meadow Heights FFA

4-H/FFA swine carcass judging

(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

1st place: Michaela Dyer, Jackson FFA

2nd place: Samuel Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA

FFA herdsman award

(sponsored by Agri Systems, Cape and Jackson): Kyle Lappe, Jackson FFA

Youth in agriculutre award

(sponsored by River Radio Group): Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Open Class Award Winners

Beef

Angus

Champion heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri

Reserve champion heifer calf: Kyle Lappe, Jackson

Junior champion heifer: Kirk Boecker, Bentonville, AR

Reserve junior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri

Senior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri

Reserve senior champion heifer: Maya Simovski, Buncombe, Illinois

Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri

Reserve grand champion heifer: Kirk Boecker, Bentonville, Arkansas

Champion bull calf: Brian Meier, Jackson

Reserve champion bull calf: Gary Rheinecker, Cutler, Illinois

Junior champion bull: Brian Meier, Jackson

Reserve junior champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson

Grand champion bull: Brian Meier, Jackson

Reserve grand champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson

Charolais

Champion heifer calf: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve champion heifer calf: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve junior champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Senior champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve senior champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve grand champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve champion bull calf: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Senior champion bull: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Hereford

Champion heifer calf: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve champion heifer calf: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Junior champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Reserve junior champion: Heifer, Makayla Reynolds, Huntsville, Missouri

Senior champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Reserve senior champion: heifer: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Reserve grand champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Spring, Arkansas

Grand champion cow/calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion bull calf: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Junior champion bull: Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri

Reserve junior champion bull: Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri

Senior champion bull: Gary Rheinecker, Cutler, Illinois

Reserve senior champion bull: Lauren Crutsinger, Whitewater, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve grand champion bull: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Simmental

Champion heifer calf: Roger Eakins, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau

Junior champion heifer: Kelly Hahs, Oak Ridge

Reserve junior champion Heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri

Reserve Senior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson

Grand champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri

Reserve grand champion heifer: Roger Eakins, Jackson

Champion bull calf: Roger Eakins, Jackson

Reserve champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Junior champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve junior champion bull: Greg Jung, Altenburg, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Roger Eakins, Jackson

Reserve grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

All Other Breeds

Champion heifer calf: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion heifer calf: Lydia and Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Jared Collier, Dongola, Illinois

Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge

Reserve senior champion heifer: Lydia and Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge

Reserve grand champion heifer: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion cow/calf: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge

Champion bull calf: Austin and Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve champion bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson

Junior champion bull: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge

Grand champion bull: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge

Reserve grand champion bull: Austin and Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Commercial

Champion heifer calf: Hannah Brunke, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Hannah Brunke, Jackson

Junior champion heifer: Lawson Burgfeld, Jackson

Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Michele Schabbing, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion heifer: Hunter Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson

Reserve grand champion heifer: Lawson Burgfeld, Jackson

Grand champion cow/calf: Michele Schabbing, Cape Girardeau

DAIRY

Brown Swiss

Junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson

Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Guernsey

Junior champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Senior champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Holstein

Junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Senior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Reserve senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Grand champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Reserve grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Jersey

Junior champion female: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Milking Shorthorn

Junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

DRAFT HORSES AND MULES

Draft Mules

Grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Champion miniature mule: Chris McGrath, Butler, Missouri

Reserve champion miniature mule: Cody Hahs, Oak Ridge

Draft Ponies

Champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion mare: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion mare: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion mare: Kauffman Brothers, Arthur, Illinois

Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Hope Redeker, Grover, Missouri

Reserve champion gelding: George Cox, Advance, Missouri

SWINE

Champion Yorkshire Gilt: Lydia Shinn, Jackson

Reserve champion Yorkshire Gilt: Gavin Shinn, Jackson

Champion gilt, other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve champion gilt, other breeds: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri

Champion commercial gilt: Levi Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri

Reserve champion commercial gilt: Ronnie Seyer, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion purebred market barrows: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri

Reserve champion purebred market barrows: Gavin Shinn, Jackson

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Dorset: Chad and Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Katahdins: Chad and Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Tunis: Jera Kranawetter, Jackson

Corriedale: Jera Kranawetter, Jackson

Other Wool Breeds: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Other Meat Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Power Electric

Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri

Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau

Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Graham Heating and Air, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Champion: All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class, Paige Burns, Auxvasse, Missouri

Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry

Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri

Champion large duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Champion bantam duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Champion goose: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Champion turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center of Jackson

Champion guinea: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Lee's Construction

Champion large pigeon class: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Dottie Haupt

Champion small pigeon class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Miles Diesel

Champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Sponsored by Joe and Gloria Waechter

Champion medium rabbit class: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson

Champion small rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri

Overall grand champion: poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion pigeon: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion rabbit: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Field Crops

Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Halle Swallows, Essex, Missouri

Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: Matt Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Emily Blunt, Essex, Missouri

Grand champion: Hay Bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of show, fruits: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Best of show, vegetables: Laura Finstad, Anna, Illinois, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Best of show, miscellaneous: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Best of show, garden display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Floriculture

Best of show, potted plant: Nancy Davidson, Sikeston, Missouri

Best of show, cut flowers: Pat Hecht, Jackson

Best of show, arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

Family and Consumer Science

Best of show, canning: David Davidson, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, baking: Barbara Marshall, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, sewing: Catherine Ring, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, quilts, hand-quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show, quilts, machine-quilting: Julie Wilson, Jackson

Best of show, quilts, applique: Helen Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of Show award winners in quilts received Certificates from Golden Needle, Cape Girardeau.

Photography

Best of show: Sarah Bollinger, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, Age 12 and under: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville, Missouri

Both winners were awarded $25 cash sponsored by River Region Photography Club

Fine Arts

Best of show: Wade Cannon, Chaffee, Missouri

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of show: Christy Upchurch, Marble Hill, Missouri

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

image
