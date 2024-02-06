SEMO District Fair daily schedule

This year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats.

There will be the usual events for fairgoers to enjoy through the fair's end Saturday, Sept. 16, including the grandstand performances, pageants and some free entertainment. Below is a listing of daily events for the 2013 SEMO District Fair.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Fair parade

9:30 a.m. — Parade runs from Capaha Park to Arena Park

Activities tent

Free caricature drawings by Share Faerber: noon to 7 p.m.

Free bingo: 1 to 3 p.m.

Family Feud: 4 to 6 p.m.

River Radio Heartland Idol Final Preliminary Round: 7 to 9 p.m.

Grandstand

Antique Tractor Pull: 8:30 a.m.

Demolition Derby: 6 p.m.

Arena Building competition judging

All classes of entries to include fine arts, photography, floriculture, horticulture, family & consumer science and FFA horticulture: 1:30 p.m.

Livestock competitions and judging

4-H poultry, rabbits, guinea pigs: 1 p.m., Poultry Tent

Senior draft horse show and mule hitch challenge: 4:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7

Sunday, Sept 10

Activities Tent

Cape County Cowboy Church: 9 to 10 a.m.

SEMO District Fair Pageant: 2 to 3 p.m., rehearsal

SEMO District Fair Pageant: 3 to 6 p.m.

Grandstand

Flying W Barrel Racing practice: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flying W Barrel Racing Extravaganza: 1 p.m.

Livestock competitions and judging

Draft horse judging, 11 a.m., Livestock Arena

Poultry and Rabbit Dress-Up Contest; Children's Crowing & Hen Clucking Contests: 1 p.m., 4-H/FFA goat tent show ring

4-H dairy bucket calves, 4-H dairy and FFA dairy judging, 2 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Draft horse and mule hitch judging: 5;30 p.m., Arena grandstand

Monday, Sept 11

Grandstand

River Radio's Heartland Idol Final (free): 7 p.m.

Livestock competitions and judging

All dairy cattle: 8 a.m., Livestock Show Arena

Draft mules with jacks and jennets to follow: 9:30 a.m., Ballfield No. 7

Holstein with brown Swiss and Guernsey to follow: 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Tuesday, Sept 12

Thrifty Tuesday — all carnival armbands $20

Activities Tent

Mother/Daughter look-a-like contest: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Father/Son look-a-like contest: 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Twins look-a-like contest: 6:30 to 7 p.m.

(Register/check in for all contests by 5:15 p.m. at the Activities Tent)

Grandstand

The Oak Ridge Boys: 8 p.m.