SEMO District Fair daily schedule

This year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats.
There will be the usual events for fairgoers to enjoy through the fair's end Saturday, Sept. 16, including the grandstand performances, pageants and some free entertainment. Below is a listing of daily events for the 2013 SEMO District Fair.
9:30 a.m. — Parade runs from Capaha Park to Arena Park
Free caricature drawings by Share Faerber: noon to 7 p.m.
Free bingo: 1 to 3 p.m.
Family Feud: 4 to 6 p.m.
River Radio Heartland Idol Final Preliminary Round: 7 to 9 p.m.
Antique Tractor Pull: 8:30 a.m.
Demolition Derby: 6 p.m.
All classes of entries to include fine arts, photography, floriculture, horticulture, family & consumer science and FFA horticulture: 1:30 p.m.
4-H poultry, rabbits, guinea pigs: 1 p.m., Poultry Tent
Senior draft horse show and mule hitch challenge: 4:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7
Cape County Cowboy Church: 9 to 10 a.m.
SEMO District Fair Pageant: 2 to 3 p.m., rehearsal
SEMO District Fair Pageant: 3 to 6 p.m.
Flying W Barrel Racing practice: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Flying W Barrel Racing Extravaganza: 1 p.m.
Draft horse judging, 11 a.m., Livestock Arena
Poultry and Rabbit Dress-Up Contest; Children's Crowing & Hen Clucking Contests: 1 p.m., 4-H/FFA goat tent show ring
4-H dairy bucket calves, 4-H dairy and FFA dairy judging, 2 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
Draft horse and mule hitch judging: 5;30 p.m., Arena grandstand
River Radio's Heartland Idol Final (free): 7 p.m.
All dairy cattle: 8 a.m., Livestock Show Arena
Draft mules with jacks and jennets to follow: 9:30 a.m., Ballfield No. 7
Holstein with brown Swiss and Guernsey to follow: 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
Thrifty Tuesday — all carnival armbands $20
Mother/Daughter look-a-like contest: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Father/Son look-a-like contest: 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Twins look-a-like contest: 6:30 to 7 p.m.
(Register/check in for all contests by 5:15 p.m. at the Activities Tent)
The Oak Ridge Boys: 8 p.m.
Senior Day Presented by Montgomery Bank
Free bingo: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Tracy Byrd: 8 p.m.
FFA and 4-H judging in multiple tents: 8:30 a.m.
4-H and FFA combined beef show: 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
Charolais judging: 5 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
Thrifty Thursday — all entry gate admissions only $3
Southern Draw Band along with Finley Watkins: 6 to 8 p.m.
Steven Bankey and the Flatland Band, along with Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians: 7 p.m.
Hereford judging with Simmental to follow: 8 a.m., Livestock Show Arena
Guinea pigs, pigeons, poultry and rabbits: 8:30 a.m., Poultry tent
4-H & FFA livestock sale (sale order: lambs, goats, barrows, steers): 4:30 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
Draft pony and mini mule hitches judging: 7:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7
4-H public speaking competition: 9 a.m.
Pro Pulling League Western Series: 7 p.m.
Angus judging: 8 a.m., Livestock Show Arena
Mini mules judging: 9:30 a.m., Ballfield No. 7
Other breeds beef cattle with commercial heifers to follow: 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena
Draft ponies judging: 1:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7
4-H draft horse, draft mule, mini mule and draft pony judging: 3:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7
Draft ponies and mini mule hitches judging: 7:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7
4-H & FFA Tractor Rodeo: 10 a.m., Grandstand area infield (Ballfield No. 4)
Cross-cut saw competition: 6:30 p.m., Antique Tractor display area
Wayne Givens Music: 1 to 3 p.m.
Dog Day!: 4 to 7 p.m.
Demolition Derby 2: 6 p.m.
4-H Clover Kids' small animal show: 8:30 a.m.
Quarter scramble: 10:30 a.m., Livestock Show Arena
Cornhole/Bags tournament; team, singles event: 11 a.m., American Legion pavilion
Cornhole/Bags tournament doubles event: 1 p.m., American Legion pavilion
Pee Wee showmanship: 2 p.m., Livestock Show Arena