NewsSeptember 7, 2023
SEMO District Fair daily schedule
This year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats. There will be the usual events for fairgoers to enjoy through the fair's end Saturday, Sept. 16, including the grandstand performances, pageants and some free entertainment. Below is a listing of daily events for the 2013 SEMO District Fair...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Attendees enjoy rides as it becomes dusk at the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. This year's fair kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9.
Attendees enjoy rides as it becomes dusk at the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. This year's fair kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9.

This year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats.

There will be the usual events for fairgoers to enjoy through the fair's end Saturday, Sept. 16, including the grandstand performances, pageants and some free entertainment. Below is a listing of daily events for the 2013 SEMO District Fair.

Saturday, Sept. 9

  • Fair parade

9:30 a.m. — Parade runs from Capaha Park to Arena Park

  • Activities tent

Free caricature drawings by Share Faerber: noon to 7 p.m.

Free bingo: 1 to 3 p.m.

Family Feud: 4 to 6 p.m.

River Radio Heartland Idol Final Preliminary Round: 7 to 9 p.m.

  • Grandstand

Antique Tractor Pull: 8:30 a.m.

Demolition Derby: 6 p.m.

  • Arena Building competition judging

All classes of entries to include fine arts, photography, floriculture, horticulture, family & consumer science and FFA horticulture: 1:30 p.m.

  • Livestock competitions and judging

4-H poultry, rabbits, guinea pigs: 1 p.m., Poultry Tent

Senior draft horse show and mule hitch challenge: 4:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7

Sunday, Sept 10

  • Activities Tent

Cape County Cowboy Church: 9 to 10 a.m.

SEMO District Fair Pageant: 2 to 3 p.m., rehearsal

SEMO District Fair Pageant: 3 to 6 p.m.

  • Grandstand

Flying W Barrel Racing practice: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flying W Barrel Racing Extravaganza: 1 p.m.

  • Livestock competitions and judging

Draft horse judging, 11 a.m., Livestock Arena

Poultry and Rabbit Dress-Up Contest; Children's Crowing & Hen Clucking Contests: 1 p.m., 4-H/FFA goat tent show ring

4-H dairy bucket calves, 4-H dairy and FFA dairy judging, 2 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Draft horse and mule hitch judging: 5;30 p.m., Arena grandstand

Monday, Sept 11

  • Grandstand

River Radio's Heartland Idol Final (free): 7 p.m.

  • Livestock competitions and judging

All dairy cattle: 8 a.m., Livestock Show Arena

Draft mules with jacks and jennets to follow: 9:30 a.m., Ballfield No. 7

Holstein with brown Swiss and Guernsey to follow: 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Tuesday, Sept 12

Thrifty Tuesday — all carnival armbands $20

  • Activities Tent

Mother/Daughter look-a-like contest: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Father/Son look-a-like contest: 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Twins look-a-like contest: 6:30 to 7 p.m.

(Register/check in for all contests by 5:15 p.m. at the Activities Tent)

  • Grandstand

The Oak Ridge Boys: 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

  • Activities Tent

Senior Day Presented by Montgomery Bank

Free bingo: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

  • Grandstand

Tracy Byrd: 8 p.m.

  • Livestock competitions and judging

FFA and 4-H judging in multiple tents: 8:30 a.m.

4-H and FFA combined beef show: 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Charolais judging: 5 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Thursday, Sept 14

Thrifty Thursday — all entry gate admissions only $3

  • Activities Tent

Southern Draw Band along with Finley Watkins: 6 to 8 p.m.

  • Grandstand

Steven Bankey and the Flatland Band, along with Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians: 7 p.m.

  • Livestock competitions and judging

Hereford judging with Simmental to follow: 8 a.m., Livestock Show Arena

Guinea pigs, pigeons, poultry and rabbits: 8:30 a.m., Poultry tent

4-H & FFA livestock sale (sale order: lambs, goats, barrows, steers): 4:30 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Draft pony and mini mule hitches judging: 7:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7

Friday, Sept 15

  • Activities Tent

4-H public speaking competition: 9 a.m.

  • Grandstand

Pro Pulling League Western Series: 7 p.m.

  • Livestock competitions and judging

Angus judging: 8 a.m., Livestock Show Arena

Mini mules judging: 9:30 a.m., Ballfield No. 7

Other breeds beef cattle with commercial heifers to follow: 1 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Draft ponies judging: 1:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7

4-H draft horse, draft mule, mini mule and draft pony judging: 3:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7

Draft ponies and mini mule hitches judging: 7:30 p.m., Ballfield No. 7

  • Competition and contests

4-H & FFA Tractor Rodeo: 10 a.m., Grandstand area infield (Ballfield No. 4)

Cross-cut saw competition: 6:30 p.m., Antique Tractor display area

Saturday, Sept 16

  • Activities Tent

Free caricature drawings by Share Faerber: noon to 7 p.m.

Wayne Givens Music: 1 to 3 p.m.

Dog Day!: 4 to 7 p.m.

  • Grandstand

Demolition Derby 2: 6 p.m.

  • Competition and contests

4-H Clover Kids' small animal show: 8:30 a.m.

Quarter scramble: 10:30 a.m., Livestock Show Arena

Cornhole/Bags tournament; team, singles event: 11 a.m., American Legion pavilion

Cornhole/Bags tournament doubles event: 1 p.m., American Legion pavilion

Pee Wee showmanship: 2 p.m., Livestock Show Arena

Local News
