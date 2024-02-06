All sections
NewsSeptember 15, 2017

SEMO District Fair by the numbers

A look at how the SEMO District Fair adds up.

Tyler Graef
People gather to watch children explore the fun house Thursday at the SEMO District Fair.
People gather to watch children explore the fun house Thursday at the SEMO District Fair.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

$1.3M-$1.5M

Total fair revenue, including that of visiting vendors

While net revenue varies from year to year, “A lot of that money we take in we reinvest in improvements in Arena Park. We put some money back into the economy again that way,” fair advisory board member Darrell Aufdenberg said Thursday.

2

Missouri fairs larger than the SEMO District Fair

Only the Ozark Empire Fair and Missouri State Fairs are larger.

“We’re probably the largest volunteer fair in the state of Missouri. There’s such a mix of people that come in,” Aufdenberg said.

$25,000

Fair’s annual utilities bill

“We’re starting to run electric for the different areas a week before the fair even starts. And if there’s an electrical problem, we’ve got people on the ground ready to fix it and keep everything running,” Aufdenberg said.

73

Years in Arena Park

Over that time, the fair has grown to include more than 20 food vendors and more than 25 carnival rides, Aufdenberg said.

1,200

Annual livestock involvement

“We’ve got people who come from the western part of the state, from Springfield, Missouri up to the Illinois area. We’re probably drawing people from a 300-mile radius,” Aufdenberg said.

90K-100K

Average overall attendance

“I think we’re pretty on-course for an average year. And the next three nights are big ones for us,” Aufdenberg said.

Pertinent address:

Arena Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

