SEMO District Fair by the numbers

While net revenue varies from year to year, “A lot of that money we take in we reinvest in improvements in Arena Park. We put some money back into the economy again that way,” fair advisory board member Darrell Aufdenberg said Thursday.
Only the Ozark Empire Fair and Missouri State Fairs are larger.
“We’re probably the largest volunteer fair in the state of Missouri. There’s such a mix of people that come in,” Aufdenberg said.
“We’re starting to run electric for the different areas a week before the fair even starts. And if there’s an electrical problem, we’ve got people on the ground ready to fix it and keep everything running,” Aufdenberg said.
Over that time, the fair has grown to include more than 20 food vendors and more than 25 carnival rides, Aufdenberg said.
“We’ve got people who come from the western part of the state, from Springfield, Missouri up to the Illinois area. We’re probably drawing people from a 300-mile radius,” Aufdenberg said.
“I think we’re pretty on-course for an average year. And the next three nights are big ones for us,” Aufdenberg said.
Pertinent address:
Arena Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
