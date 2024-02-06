SEMO District Fair by the numbers

$1.3M-$1.5M

Total fair revenue, including that of visiting vendors

While net revenue varies from year to year, “A lot of that money we take in we reinvest in improvements in Arena Park. We put some money back into the economy again that way,” fair advisory board member Darrell Aufdenberg said Thursday.

2

Missouri fairs larger than the SEMO District Fair

Only the Ozark Empire Fair and Missouri State Fairs are larger.

“We’re probably the largest volunteer fair in the state of Missouri. There’s such a mix of people that come in,” Aufdenberg said.

$25,000

Fair’s annual utilities bill

“We’re starting to run electric for the different areas a week before the fair even starts. And if there’s an electrical problem, we’ve got people on the ground ready to fix it and keep everything running,” Aufdenberg said.