SEMO concert and clinic to offer different 'perspectives'

The Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony and Concert Band will perform a show called "Perspectives" that explores different ways of seeing life, history and our world.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Jim Daughters, assistant director of music and director of bands for SEMO, will be one of the conductors for Tuesday evening's performance. He said the first piece of the show is called "Zoom", composed by Scott Boerma, and inspired by the video communication platform that saw increased usage during the pandemic and how that forced a changed perspective for so many people, especially students.

"Coming out of COVID, students are fundamentally different in terms of how they approach school, life and their mental health," Daughters said. "It's not to say that it's better or worse, it's just different. So, we're doing a concert that presents life in a lot of different perspectives."

Two pieces will be guest conducted by Avious Jackson, an assistant conductor of the Cincinnati Wind Band and Mason High School band director in Mason, Ohio. Daughters said Jackson, who will also lead a clinic on representing unrepresented composers, has a unique perspective as an African American on the composers most often taught to students.

"Traditionally, for the last 120 years, the classical music world has been saturated with the music of white males," Daughters said. "However, SEMO has a large international student population, so we try to program music that's reflective of many different voices."