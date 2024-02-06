SEMO center donates playground communication boards to local schools

Local students who have difficulty communicating verbally will get a little help expressing themselves thanks to a project by Southeast Missouri State University.

SEMO's Center for Speech and Hearing raised $500 to create communication boards. The boards will allow students with communicative disorders, such as autism, to point to a picture instead of speaking, while on the playground.

Members of the center contacted the special education departments of local schools to learn how many students use communication devices, or Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) devices, to decide which schools would be the best recipients for the boards.

Students may not always be able to bring their AAC devices on the playground because of their size and to prevent the devices from being damaged while students are playing. The communication boards will bridge the gap between the students who need the communication assistance with other students and teachers. It features simple statements such as, "yes" and "no," "hello," "help" and "stop."