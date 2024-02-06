SEMO cancels Homecoming, Family Weekend due to pandemic

As expected by many, Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday it has canceled -- or at least postponed -- many of its traditional Homecoming and Family Weekend activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both events coincided with SEMO home football games, but the Ohio Valley Conference canceled the fall football season more than a week ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the university, the school "will continue to assess the environment to determine whether events associated with Family Weekend, originally scheduled Sept. 25-27, and Homecoming festivities, originally scheduled Oct. 31, can be postponed and executed in (the) spring (of) 2021."