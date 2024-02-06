SEMO cancels Homecoming, Family Weekend due to pandemic

As expected by many, Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday it has canceled -- or at least postponed -- many of its traditional Homecoming and Family Weekend activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both events coincided with SEMO home football games, but the Ohio Valley Conference canceled the fall football season more than a week ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the university, the school "will continue to assess the environment to determine whether events associated with Family Weekend, originally scheduled Sept. 25-27, and Homecoming festivities, originally scheduled Oct. 31, can be postponed and executed in (the) spring (of) 2021."
The statement went on to say the decision to cancel and/or postpone events until next year "takes into account the federal and local safety recommendations, as well as the university's commitment to the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and visitors."
A source at the university told the Missourian certain events, such as presentations of various alumni and donor recognition awards which normally take place during the university's homecoming week, could take place virtually.
More information about these events as well as the potential rescheduling of fall sports and other events during the spring semester, will be announced at a later date, the university said.
