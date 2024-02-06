SEMO announces dates for rescheduled commencements

The 2020 graduation of more than 2,300 Southeast Missouri State University students will be observed in a series of commencement exercises over two consecutive Saturdays later this month.
The university’s spring and summer commencement ceremonies, traditionally held in May but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place Nov. 14, while this year’s fall commencements, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, have been moved up to Nov. 21.
Morning and afternoon ceremonies will be held on both days at the Show Me Center.
In addition to rescheduling the dates, other changes have been made to the university’s commencement activities because of coronavirus. Face coverings will be required and social-distancing guidelines will be in place for all attendees.
Tickets will be required to attend any of the ceremonies. Each participating graduate can receive up to six tickets that they, in turn, can distribute to family and friends. Seating will be assigned to help ensure social distancing.
Each of the ceremonies will be livestreamed through the university’s website. A link to the commencement webcasts may be found at semo.edu/commencement.
“I am so proud of how our students have persevered and succeeded during this challenging time,” commented Southeast president Carlos Vargas in a statement from the university. “Faculty, staff and I are excited to celebrate the academic achievements and spirit of resilience in our students at these ceremonies.”
Commencement ceremonies scheduled for Nov. 14 will honor 1,624 Southeast students — 1,248 undergraduates, 342 graduate candidates and 34 candidates for specialist degrees — who qualified to graduate in the spring and summer.
A 10 a.m. ceremony that day will recognize graduates from the university’s College of Education, Health and Human Studies and College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, followed by a 2 p.m. commencement for graduates from Southeast’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Harrison College of Business and Computing, and the Holland College of Arts and Media.
Delivering the commencement address at the morning ceremony will be Lisa Bertrand, a professor in the university’s Department of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education, while Peter Gordon, professor in the Department of Marketing, will deliver the afternoon ceremony address.
The commencement activities set for Nov. 21 will recognize 700 Southeast students — 580 undergraduates, 115 postgraduate degree candidates and five specialist candidates — who are on track to graduate this fall.
Ceremonies that day will follow the same schedule as the week before, with graduates from the university’s College of Education, Health and Human Studies and College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics recognized at 10 a.m., followed by ceremonies to honor graduates from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Harrison College of business and Computing, and the Holland College of Arts and Media at 2 p.m.
Brad Deken, professor and chairman of Southeast’s Department of Engineering and Technology, will deliver the commencement address at the morning ceremony and Tamara Zellars Buck, professor and chairwoman of the Department of Mass Media, will speak at the 2 p.m. commencement.
To the best of anyone’s knowledge, this will be the first time Southeast has held commencement ceremonies in November.
“I checked with the registrar’s office, and based on their records, which go back to 1934, there has not been a November commencement,” said Michelle Queiser of the university’s communications office. “Prior to 1934, we can’t definitively state there hasn’t been a November commencement, even though we don’t think there has been.”
