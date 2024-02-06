SEMO announces dates for rescheduled commencements

The 2020 graduation of more than 2,300 Southeast Missouri State University students will be observed in a series of commencement exercises over two consecutive Saturdays later this month.

The university’s spring and summer commencement ceremonies, traditionally held in May but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place Nov. 14, while this year’s fall commencements, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, have been moved up to Nov. 21.

Morning and afternoon ceremonies will be held on both days at the Show Me Center.

In addition to rescheduling the dates, other changes have been made to the university’s commencement activities because of coronavirus. Face coverings will be required and social-distancing guidelines will be in place for all attendees.

Tickets will be required to attend any of the ceremonies. Each participating graduate can receive up to six tickets that they, in turn, can distribute to family and friends. Seating will be assigned to help ensure social distancing.

Each of the ceremonies will be livestreamed through the university’s website. A link to the commencement webcasts may be found at semo.edu/commencement.

“I am so proud of how our students have persevered and succeeded during this challenging time,” commented Southeast president Carlos Vargas in a statement from the university. “Faculty, staff and I are excited to celebrate the academic achievements and spirit of resilience in our students at these ceremonies.”

Spring and summer graduates

Commencement ceremonies scheduled for Nov. 14 will honor 1,624 Southeast students — 1,248 undergraduates, 342 graduate candidates and 34 candidates for specialist degrees — who qualified to graduate in the spring and summer.