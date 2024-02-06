Semi-truck crash closes Interstate 55 near Benton

Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri, were closed overnight after a pickup truck crashed into an overturned tractor trailer and caused a small fire.

The crash occurred about 11:52 p.m. when the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the roadway then returned to the roadway, overturned and was then struck by a 2020 Dodge Ram truck at Interstate 55 northbound mile marker 81.8, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report written by trooper Brooks A. Pratt.

The 25-year-old driver was transported via ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries, Pratt wrote. The driver of the pickup truck, a 61-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, was uninjured.

Firefighters from NBC Fire Protection District responded to the call and mutual aid was provided by the Scott City Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.