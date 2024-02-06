Semi-truck crash closes Interstate 55 near Benton

Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri, were closed overnight after a pickup truck crashed into an overturned tractor trailer and caused a small fire.
The crash occurred about 11:52 p.m. when the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the roadway then returned to the roadway, overturned and was then struck by a 2020 Dodge Ram truck at Interstate 55 northbound mile marker 81.8, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report written by trooper Brooks A. Pratt.
The 25-year-old driver was transported via ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries, Pratt wrote. The driver of the pickup truck, a 61-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, was uninjured.
Firefighters from NBC Fire Protection District responded to the call and mutual aid was provided by the Scott City Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.
Missouri Department of Transportation provided assistance with traffic control as northbound interstate traffic was diverted at mile marker 80 and re-routed via Highway 77 west to U.S. 61 north.
Responders worked more than 11 hours to contain the scene of the crash. On northbound lane remained closed Monday morning while wrecking crews worked to clear debris from the crash.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed by D&K Repair & Towing of Sikeston, Missouri, according to the crash report.
The tractor-trailer was transporting paper products, according to cleanup crews at the scene.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.