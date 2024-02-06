Sections of Lexington to be closed for sidewalk, curb work

Work closing westbound Lexington Avenue between Cape Rock Drive and Sherwood Drive will begin this morning, according to a news release from the city of Cape Girardeau.
Detours will direct drivers around the closed area via Cape Rock and Perryville Road, the release states. Rotary Drive through Kiwanis Park also will be blocked at its intersection with Lexington Avenue, according to the release.
The lane will remain closed while sidewalk and curb work is completed through early next year, the release states. Once the sidewalk and curb portion of the project is completed, crews will begin street repair in the same lane.
After westbound lane curb and sidewalk projects are completed, work on the eastbound lane will begin, according to the release. The eastbound traffic lane will remain open until that portion of the project starts.
For more information, contact Cape Girardeau Development Services at (573) 339-6327.
Pertinent address:
Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Lexington Avenue and Cape Rock Drive., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
