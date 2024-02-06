Second Stop the Violence event held in Sikeston deemed a success

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The second annual Stop the Violence Event held Saturday in Sikeston was deemed a success.
The event was organized and created by Laurie Mitchell, whose 24-year-old son, Marcus Dixon, was murdered by gun violence Feb. 19, 2019, in Sikeston.
"Laurie Mitchell decided she wanted to do something to try and help all this unnecessary gun violence," family member Tonya Mitchell said. "Laurie Mitchell put together an event where about 200 people came out and supported the event."
On Saturday, the event kicked off with a prayer by Ronald Pulley Sr., pastor of Christ Sanctuary.
"I can remember a time when people got into an argument, they use to break dance and that would determine who was better," Tonya Mitchell recalled. "Also, it was a time when people had fist fights and then they would turn around and be friends. Now more people have turned wild and are picking up guns, firing with no thought about it until they're locked up and can't get out."
Several organizations and city officials came out to support the event, setting up tents and giving away different items, such as life insurance pamphlets, chips and a pickle-flavored drink. Dance YOSELF To Life Spirit, Soul & Body (president Tonya Mitchell and VP Robert Bonner Jr.) group gave away new shoes, socks and tote bags.
"Great, clean music was played by Larry Robinson of Sikeston," Tonya Mitchell said.
The free event provided hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks, a bounce house, waterslides and snow cones.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief Jim McMillen and Mecos Neal with Man On Mission served as guest speakers. Several Sikeston DPS police officers attended and were interacting with children. Sikeston Mayor Steven Burch also attended.
"What these killers don't understand or get is that not only does it affect the victim's families, but it also hurt their families as well," Tonya Mitchell said. "Everyone loses. So, hopefully, with Stop the Violence, we as a community can make a difference. So if we could, let's get on the bandwagon and let's make all our communities better. United we stand, divided we fall."
