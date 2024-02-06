Second Stop the Violence event held in Sikeston deemed a success

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The second annual Stop the Violence Event held Saturday in Sikeston was deemed a success.

The event was organized and created by Laurie Mitchell, whose 24-year-old son, Marcus Dixon, was murdered by gun violence Feb. 19, 2019, in Sikeston.

"Laurie Mitchell decided she wanted to do something to try and help all this unnecessary gun violence," family member Tonya Mitchell said. "Laurie Mitchell put together an event where about 200 people came out and supported the event."

On Saturday, the event kicked off with a prayer by Ronald Pulley Sr., pastor of Christ Sanctuary.

"I can remember a time when people got into an argument, they use to break dance and that would determine who was better," Tonya Mitchell recalled. "Also, it was a time when people had fist fights and then they would turn around and be friends. Now more people have turned wild and are picking up guns, firing with no thought about it until they're locked up and can't get out."