Second phase begins on Ivers Square renovation

The removal of the gazebo roof in Ivers Square marks the beginning of the second phase of a renovation scheduled for completion next year.

Old Town Cape, Inc. special projects coordinator Sarah LaVenture said the project, which is being funded by a $127,650 grant, consists of three parts. The first phase, she said, was blasting and painting the fountain, which was completed earlier this year.

"Right now, we're just waiting to receive our final permits (from the City of Cape Girardeau)," she said. "We're just making sure our I's are dotted and our T's are crossed."

A new roof, designed to be a historically accurate replica of the gazebo's former bandstand-style roof, is being fabricated for installation soon, LaVenture said.

"It's not extravagant or elaborate," LaVenture said. "It's just that we're making it to look like it did in 1956."