Second lawsuit filed against Missouri Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Conservative advocacy group United for Missouri on Wednesday announced it's suing to take a proposal to expand Medicaid health care eligibility to thousands more low-income adults off the Aug. 4 ballot.

The limited-government group's lawsuit against the Missouri Secretary of State's Office claims the proposal would expand the government health insurance program without coming up with a funding source to pay for it.

"The costs to cover Medicaid expansion will come directly off the top of the budget without any regard to available funds and the legislature will have absolutely no discretion over this spending," United for Missouri senior adviser Ryan Johnson said in a statement.

The director of Americans for Prosperity-Missouri announced Tuesday he has filed a similar lawsuit.

Missouri's Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and it's income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.