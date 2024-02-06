Second arrest made in shooting incident at Cape convenience store

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shootout last month in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street.

Cedric Don Howard, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Whitener Street.

Cape Girardeau police had previously arrested 22-year-old Yamango Jiles of Cape Girardeau in connection with the incident, which was allegedly the result of a dispute over money.

According to police, the incident happened the morning of June 26 when Jiles met his ex-girlfriend, Emily Ayers, at the Rhodes 101 Stop, 1126 N. Sprigg St., in order to "get some money" from Ayers.