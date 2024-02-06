Second arrest made in shooting incident at Cape convenience store

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shootout last month in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street.
Cedric Don Howard, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Whitener Street.
Cape Girardeau police had previously arrested 22-year-old Yamango Jiles of Cape Girardeau in connection with the incident, which was allegedly the result of a dispute over money.
According to police, the incident happened the morning of June 26 when Jiles met his ex-girlfriend, Emily Ayers, at the Rhodes 101 Stop, 1126 N. Sprigg St., in order to "get some money" from Ayers.
In his probable cause statement, police Det. Doug Hays wrote that Jills and Ayers had "a small argument about the amount of money that Ayers had owed Jiles." According to police, Ayers then walked back to her vehicle where Howard, her current boyfriend, was waiting. Jiles then pulled her vehicle next to one of the convenience store's gas pumps where Howard exited the vehicle and walked toward Jiles.
The two men argued and both "pulled out a firearm" and began shooting at each other, Hays wrote.
Police say about 12 shots were fired but neither man was wounded. However at least one vehicle was hit, according to the probable cause statement.
Jiles was arrested a short time later in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class E felony, and is in custody in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Howard is being held on a felony warrant for unlawful use of a weapon/felon in possession of a firearm with a $100,000 cash-only bond.