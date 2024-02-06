All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 23, 2023

Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival set for Oct. 21

Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This will be the second year Visit Cape has held this festival. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Pumpkins line the riverfront walk Oct. 22 during the Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau.
Pumpkins line the riverfront walk Oct. 22 during the Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau.MEGAN BURKE

Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

This will be the second year Visit Cape has held this festival. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall.

There will be a collection of vendors from around the area -- artists, woodworkers, crafters, knitters, crochet, food, snacks and other handmade items. Children's activities will include a balloon animal artist, face painting, spooky science demonstrations and more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The food court and main stage area will be located on the Kellerman Foundation parking lot and will offer outdoor seating, food trucks and local beverages to complement downtown restaurants.

The festival music lineup has something for everyone, according to a news release from Visit Cape. The band lineup includes the Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, the Faultline Band, the Water Street Band and the Ivas John Band.

Along with activities and bands, "Squashua" will be awaiting the opening ceremony when he will be freed from fall festival responsibilities by Mayor Stacy Kinder, as the "Pardoned Pumpkin" during the festival, according to the news release.

For those looking to volunteer or for more information, visit www.visitcape.com/riverfront-fall-festival-2023 or follow them on Facebook @RiverfrontFallFestival.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy