Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival set for Oct. 21

Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
This will be the second year Visit Cape has held this festival. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall.
There will be a collection of vendors from around the area -- artists, woodworkers, crafters, knitters, crochet, food, snacks and other handmade items. Children's activities will include a balloon animal artist, face painting, spooky science demonstrations and more.
The food court and main stage area will be located on the Kellerman Foundation parking lot and will offer outdoor seating, food trucks and local beverages to complement downtown restaurants.
The festival music lineup has something for everyone, according to a news release from Visit Cape. The band lineup includes the Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, the Faultline Band, the Water Street Band and the Ivas John Band.
Along with activities and bands, "Squashua" will be awaiting the opening ceremony when he will be freed from fall festival responsibilities by Mayor Stacy Kinder, as the "Pardoned Pumpkin" during the festival, according to the news release.
For those looking to volunteer or for more information, visit www.visitcape.com/riverfront-fall-festival-2023 or follow them on Facebook @RiverfrontFallFestival.
