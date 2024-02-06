Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival set for Oct. 21

The food court and main stage area will be located on the Kellerman Foundation parking lot and will offer outdoor seating, food trucks and local beverages to complement downtown restaurants.

The festival music lineup has something for everyone, according to a news release from Visit Cape. The band lineup includes the Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, the Faultline Band, the Water Street Band and the Ivas John Band.

Along with activities and bands, "Squashua" will be awaiting the opening ceremony when he will be freed from fall festival responsibilities by Mayor Stacy Kinder, as the "Pardoned Pumpkin" during the festival, according to the news release.

For those looking to volunteer or for more information, visit www.visitcape.com/riverfront-fall-festival-2023 or follow them on Facebook @RiverfrontFallFestival.