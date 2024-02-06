Some may find the "realities of growing up" -- suicide, murder, bullying, alcohol and sexuality -- difficult to talk about, but Southeast Missouri State University's Kenn Stilson said the topics will be confronted head-on in "Heathers: The Musical."

The musical's 17 cast members will take the stage Oct. 30 through Nov. 9 at the River Campus' Rust Flexible Theatre.

Stilson -- Conservatory of Theater and Dance chairman -- stressed the story deals with "very important issues" through musical comedy, though it may contain content found in an R-rated movie.

Based on the popular film, "Heathers," the plot follows lead character Veronica as she falls in love while ascending the high school popularity ladder. When character Heather Chandler labels her an outcast, Veronica decides to lay low. But Veronica's dark and dangerous love interest's plan is soon executed.

This was the forerunner to the 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls" and contains similar, "dark material" with "bubbly music," Stilson said.

"It's one of the most popular musicals in college campuses across the country right now," he said," and it's a very timely musical."

Stilson said the show is written from the perspective of a time before the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, the current LGBTQ movement and the Me Too movement. And its subject matter, prevalent in 1980s films, is still relevant today, he said.