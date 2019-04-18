SE River Campus closes curtains on touring series

Touring productions like "Rent" and "Evita" no longer will be part of the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus entertainment lineup beginning next season, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes confirmed by email Tuesday.

With the change, Hayes said the River Campus will focus more on providing its students with "ample opportunities to perform."

The modification was first announced April 5 in a letter distributed to Southeast River Campus patrons, from Holland College of Arts and Media assistant director Robert Cerchio.

In the letter, Cerchio wrote, " ... next year we bid farewell to the Touring Series. Therefore, in lieu of the Broadway Package, we will present a new Broadway and Symphony Package, featuring performances from our Theatre and Dance, and Symphony Series."

That package, Cerchio said, will include "Heathers," "Shrek," Poulenc's "Gloria" and the Symphonic Pops program.

It will provide students a time to "hone their theatre, dance and music skills," Hayes said of the change.

To help "round out" the season next year, Cerchio wrote in the letter, The Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" will return along with the annual Big Band Christmas Jukebox.

Budgeting concerns also played into the decision.

Hayes said last year the River Campus experienced "a substantial financial loss" in hosting touring productions.

Visiting productions have become more and more expensive to attract, and attendance at those shows has been declining, she said.