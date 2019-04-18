All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 18, 2019

SE River Campus closes curtains on touring series

Touring productions like "Rent" and "Evita" no longer will be part of the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus entertainment lineup beginning next season, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes confirmed by email Tuesday. With the change, Hayes said the River Campus will focus more on providing its students with "ample opportunities to perform."...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The Mikado, portrayed by guest artist Frederick Reeder, enters the town of Titipu in the comedic operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan during a performance at the River Campus in 2011. Southeast Missouri State University is doing away with its touring season, focusing more on opportunities for students to perform.
The Mikado, portrayed by guest artist Frederick Reeder, enters the town of Titipu in the comedic operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan during a performance at the River Campus in 2011. Southeast Missouri State University is doing away with its touring season, focusing more on opportunities for students to perform.Southeast Missourian File

Touring productions like "Rent" and "Evita" no longer will be part of the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus entertainment lineup beginning next season, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes confirmed by email Tuesday.

With the change, Hayes said the River Campus will focus more on providing its students with "ample opportunities to perform."

The modification was first announced April 5 in a letter distributed to Southeast River Campus patrons, from Holland College of Arts and Media assistant director Robert Cerchio.

In the letter, Cerchio wrote, " ... next year we bid farewell to the Touring Series. Therefore, in lieu of the Broadway Package, we will present a new Broadway and Symphony Package, featuring performances from our Theatre and Dance, and Symphony Series."

That package, Cerchio said, will include "Heathers," "Shrek," Poulenc's "Gloria" and the Symphonic Pops program.

It will provide students a time to "hone their theatre, dance and music skills," Hayes said of the change.

To help "round out" the season next year, Cerchio wrote in the letter, The Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" will return along with the annual Big Band Christmas Jukebox.

Budgeting concerns also played into the decision.

Hayes said last year the River Campus experienced "a substantial financial loss" in hosting touring productions.

Visiting productions have become more and more expensive to attract, and attendance at those shows has been declining, she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The River Campus can only host a touring show for one night, Hayes said, and many of those companies will not consider stopping in Cape Girardeau.

"For many years now, our academic and touring shows have competed for the same audiences, and our limited audience in this market has been stretched," Hayes said.

More than 3,000 people attended the recent student production of "Sister Act," Hayes said -- compared to 411 people who attended the touring production of "Chinese Warriors."

Hayes said it's difficult to attract touring shows because of the size of the market the River Campus serves within Southeast Missouri.

"On some occasions, we have booked shows and the touring company later canceled on short notice when the production company got a longer run at another venue," she said.

Amid Southeast's current budget constraints combined with the need to provide additional performance opportunities for its students, Hayes said the funds previously spent for touring shows will be "better used" to support student productions in the coming year.

"We have worked very hard to earn accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Theatre, the National Association of Schools of Dance and the National Association of Schools of Music," Hayes said, adding the university intends to continue meeting the standards of those "highly respected" accrediting bodies.

And those standards will be reached by offering Southeast students as many performing opportunities as possible, she said.

Hayes added, "We are extremely pleased that attendance at our student academic productions is on the rise, and it is gratifying knowing the community and the broader region support our students in this way."

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy