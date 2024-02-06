SE MO REDI narrows search for CEO

Local economic organization SE MO REDI is getting ready to hire a full-time leader.

Waverly Partners, an executive search firm based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, hired to perform an executive search, provided a list of some half-dozen candidates SE MO REDI search committee members whittled down. The committee will conduct virtual interviews with them, and then move onto in-person interviews for the finalists to become the organization's chief executive officer.

The new CEO would be brought on sometime in May or June.

The organization, which non-abbreviated name is Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc., is engaged in the process of appointing a chief executive officer to oversee its operations.

It began in the 1990s as Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET. In 2022, the organization was reorganized into SE MO REDI with a greater focus on regional cooperation.

Management consultant Shad Burner was brought into the fold in July 2023. When he joined, the organization had five public sector and six private sector investors combining for an annual budget of $250,000.

Since then, the organization has grown significantly. It has more than 20 private sector investors and an annual operating budget of more than $500,000.

"Over the last few years, there's been an evolution occurring where private sector folks have gotten involved, made some investments and started becoming part of the conversation," Burner said.

One of the first things he helped consult SE MO REDI with was hiring a full-time CEO.

In October 2023, Aaron Panton, regional president of the Bank of Missouri, became head of the nine-member committee to lead the CEO search.