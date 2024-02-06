Sculpture program brings works of art to PB parks

A new sculpture program is helping bring art into Poplar Bluff parks and outdoor areas.

Four pieces have been placed this spring, with hopes to add more in the future, explained Clark Allen, park director.

The works are provided by the program Sculpture on the Move, a St. Louis-based effort to get people to explore outside their own communities. Poplar Bluff is one of only two outlying towns with artwork in place, in addition to St. Louis area locations.

"We've been thinking about public art and how we could get it into the parks for a while," said Allen.

People are often looking for different things in recreation, he said. For some it is more about athletics, while others enjoy the walking trails and the experience of being out in the parks.

Adding public art brings another piece to the table for the public.

"It becomes part of their recreation and leisure experience," Allen said.

This program allows towns to rent sculptures for up to two years, at a cost of $500 per year. The town can later purchase the work, if it chooses, or rotate the work out with another piece.

There are two pieces by artist Carl Billingsley, "Akimbo" and "Prism/Arc/Yellow Quadrants," located at Ferguson Grove.

Artist Jessie Cargas has one sculpture, "Galaxy," located at Margaret Harwell Art Museum.