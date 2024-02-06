Screenshots of text of Greitens' staffers point to use of Confide

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An attorney suing former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his staffers said recently uncovered texts show two former employees used a message-deleting app to communicate about state policy.

Screenshots show former deputy legislative directors Brad Green and Jeff Earl texted about talking points on a prescription drug monitoring policy, The Kansas City Star reported.

According to the screenshots obtained by the newspaper, Green texted Earl that he "can't see your edits very well on Confide." Earl responded by sending Green photos of a document titled "PDMP-Talking Points."

An attorney suing Greitens and his staff for alleged open records violations told the newspaper the texts show governor's office employees discussed state business on the Confide app. The app automatically deletes messages after they are read and prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages.