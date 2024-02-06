What started in the early 1900s as a department store turned movie theater turned newspaper building is now a destination block with the opening of Scout Hall. Three restaurants — an authentic woodfire stove Italian haven named SPECK, an Omakase sushi experience and a true American diner with Kenny’s Flippin burgers — set the table for a unique culinary experience. The fashion-forward women’s boutique Brickwood completes the floor-to-ceiling glass storefronts on Broadway. All are open for business.

Six apartments on the second floor bring a high-end lifestyle to downtown, available to rent in January 2023. And soon to open in 2023 is the indoor and outdoor multi-use stages and venue space that will light up downtown Cape. Its namesake, Scout Hall, is inspired by local developer Rust Communications and The Scout, a daily email newsletter of good news aimed at connecting members of Southeast Missouri.

Scout Hall, the newest destination in downtown Cape, opens for adventure. The party’s just getting started.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

“[The new Brickwood storefront] is more of a gathering place — that’s what I’ve noticed being open these past couple of months. Because we’re surrounded by restaurants and that’s a place for family and friends to gather, Brickwood’s kind of been a gathering place where more people run into each other, and they’ve gotten to kind of catch up that way. It’s a place to hang out and shop, and especially with the venue [that will be opening up in Scout Hall], I think that’s just going to add that element of gathering, as well.” — Christen Edmonds, Brickwood owner