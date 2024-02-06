Scott Hamilton Q & A at SoutheastHEALTH's Journey Gala

Retired figure skater and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton was the keynote speaker at Saturday night's Journey Gala. The annual event put on by SoutheastHEALTH Foundation raises money for the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.

Before the event, Hamilton spoke with the Southeast Missourian.

Q: When you heard about the possibility of inclement weather tonight, did it sway your dedication to attend?

A: No. I grew up in North Western Ohio. This is like November in Ohio. This is nothing. I don’t like driving in ice and snow, but I realized that flying here would take me a lot longer and I knew it was going to be a drive anyway. So I figured I’d just drive. I rented a vehicle; it’s got four-wheel drive.

Q: How did you get involved with the event?

A: I think the event looked at who could be a potential speaker to help draw people to the event. And they reached out to the speakers' bureau, who asked me.