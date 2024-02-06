Scott County's Jamie Burger to seek post in state House leadership

State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148th District) is known to ask others to hold him up in prayer in personal conversation and at public gatherings. The first-term Missouri House legislator, relying on what he said were "many hours of personal contemplation and prayer," has decided to seek the post of assistant majority floor leader, the No. 4 leadership post in the General Assembly's lower chamber.
A formal announcement of Burger's intentions is expected during the General Assembly's veto session this coming week.
Burger, 63, was elected to the state House without opposition in November to represent Scott and Mississippi counties. Previously, he won the GOP primary Aug. 4 by defeating Will Perry.
A seasoned figure in local politics, Burger served 18 years on the Scott County Commission -- 12 as presiding commissioner -- before being defeated for reelection by a 51%-49% vote by Jim Glueck in 2018.
His business experience includes 37 years with Buzzi Unicem Cement, with most of his tenure in management.
"I believe (my) experience makes me ready for the task at hand," Burger told the Missouri Times online newspaper.
During an August appearance before the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce, Burger said he was seeking the new role because Southeast Missouri should be represented in legislative leadership in Jefferson City.
Burger said he lives by a particular credo.
"My motto always is 'God. Family. Job.' I'm gonna keep it in that order for the rest of my life," Burger told the Missouri Times.
Burger serves on the Agriculture Policy, Local Government and Transportation committees.
Since taking his seat in January, he sponsored House Bill 1019, "The Right to Remember Act," aimed at protecting historical monuments. The legislation did not make it to the floor for a vote.
Another Burger-introduced measure, House Bill 992, attempted to expand the offense of keeping a dangerous dog. The bill passed the Crime Prevention Committee but was not voted on by the full House before the regular session expired in May.
