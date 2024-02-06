Scott County third graders learn about agriculture at annual event

BENTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, April 25, third graders from Scott County learned about farm life in Southeast Missouri as they received an agricultural lesson during the Scott County Women in Agriculture's 18th Annual Farm Day at the St. Denis Parish Center in Benton.

Farm Day was attended by students from nine schools this year: St. Ambrose in Chaffee, St. Augustine in Kelso, St. Denis in Benton, St. Joseph in Scott City, Scott Central, Oran, Kelso C-7 in New Hamburg, Scott City and Guardian Angel in Oran.

Donna Thompson, president of the Scott County Women in Agriculture, said this is the first year they have had farm day since COVID-19 arrived, and she was thrilled to reintroduce the yearly event.

Several organizations participated in this year's Farm Day, including: Missouri Rice Council, SEMO Electric Cooperative, Kelly High School FFA, Missouri Department of Conservation, Benton's Quail Forever, Benton's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Farm Credit of Charleston, Sikeston Farm Credit, Scott County Farm Bureau and Puxico beekeeper Jeff Linson.

This year's stations, according to Thompson, featured beans, rice, corn, farm safety and ATV safety, a farm bureau exhibit about wheat and the growth stage, and more.

"We have the farm bureau here; they do a little bit of everything. Today the bureau is showing the kids the growing stage of wheat and showing the dry wheat and letting the kids get the grain out," Thompson said. "Then we have wild life here; they brought all the pelts for the different animals, too."

The Missouri Department of Conservation brought animal pelts of bears, foxes, skunks, raccoons, deer and other wildlife specifies.

Thompson also mentioned SEMO Electric demonstrated electric safety to the children and the NRCS displayed their erosion table.

"This year we have what's called an erosion table," Thompson said. "It shows how water goes through and how water washes away the soil; they even make a dam to show the students how when the water gets too big, it washes the dam away, or the house away."

Kelly High School FFA members presented agricultural safety to the students with a puppet show.