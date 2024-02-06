Scott County Scouts' trailer broken into; $4,000 of equipment stolen

BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County Boy Scout troop is in the recovery process after $4,000 worth of equipment was stolen out of its storage trailer.
Bill Bailey of Commerce, Missouri, said he couldn't believe it last month when he noticed the door lock was missing from the trailer that has been used to store equipment and supplies for Boy Scout Troop 4025 for the past 10 years.
Bailey said he was returning some clean Dutch ovens that were used in a recent Scout day camp. When he looked inside, Bailey said he noticed several tents, sleeping mats, lanterns, first aid kit, tools, cooking items and more missing from the trailer. Multiple tubs containing items used for Scouts to earn badges such as basket weaving kits and fire-starting supplies and more were also missing.
"The thing that boggles my mind — and thieves don't make much sense to me anyhow — but there was a tub that primarily had basket kits in it and they took it," Bailey said.
Bailey said a report has been filed with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
"If you see anyone with four to six tents and a whole bunch of camping gear — and they shouldn't have them — or if you see someone with a whole bunch of basket weaving kits, let us know," Bailey said.
Amber Scudder, who serves as the director of the Cherokee District Cub Scout Day Camp, which was held last month in Sikeston, Missouri, called the situation sad.
"One of the most exciting things the Scouts do is camp, and it's hard to believe someone would take that opportunity away from kids," Scudder said. "This trailer is a troop-funded trailer, meaning all the money that has been raised for the items in this trailer came directly from the Scouts themselves and their families."
However, as word starting getting out the trailer had been broken into and items were stolen, others from the community offered assistance, and a GoFundMe account was established.
"We've had several people ask how to donate so we have created this online fundraiser hoping to make it easy for them," Scudder said. "If you feel the desire to donate, it is absolutely greatly appreciated. We assure you every bit raised will go back into the Scouts and getting their trailer back together."
Bailey said some items, such as the Scouts' tents and the tent easy-up, have already been replaced as Scout and family camp events are planned for later this month and the coming months.
Bailey said he met Wednesday night with his troop comprised of boys ranging from 11 to 17 years old to discuss the break-in.
"Some of them seemed very upset," Bailey said.
The Scouts and their leader then conducted an inventory and put the trailer back in order, Bailey said. It's unfortunate the thefts happened, the troop leader said, but the Scouts aren't letting it keep them down.
"Scouts, in general, try to use every opportunity to give themselves life lessons and coping skills to deal with adversity," Bailey said. "That's why we rebuilt and put the trailer back together. ... We'll be camping again soon."
Donations to the Scouts' GoFundMe account can be made at www.gofund.me/51ed8e82 or visit www.gofundme.com and search for "Restock Scout Trailer from Theft!"