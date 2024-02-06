Scott County Scouts' trailer broken into; $4,000 of equipment stolen

BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County Boy Scout troop is in the recovery process after $4,000 worth of equipment was stolen out of its storage trailer.

Bill Bailey of Commerce, Missouri, said he couldn't believe it last month when he noticed the door lock was missing from the trailer that has been used to store equipment and supplies for Boy Scout Troop 4025 for the past 10 years.

Bailey said he was returning some clean Dutch ovens that were used in a recent Scout day camp. When he looked inside, Bailey said he noticed several tents, sleeping mats, lanterns, first aid kit, tools, cooking items and more missing from the trailer. Multiple tubs containing items used for Scouts to earn badges such as basket weaving kits and fire-starting supplies and more were also missing.

"The thing that boggles my mind — and thieves don't make much sense to me anyhow — but there was a tub that primarily had basket kits in it and they took it," Bailey said.

Bailey said a report has been filed with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

"If you see anyone with four to six tents and a whole bunch of camping gear — and they shouldn't have them — or if you see someone with a whole bunch of basket weaving kits, let us know," Bailey said.

Amber Scudder, who serves as the director of the Cherokee District Cub Scout Day Camp, which was held last month in Sikeston, Missouri, called the situation sad.

"One of the most exciting things the Scouts do is camp, and it's hard to believe someone would take that opportunity away from kids," Scudder said. "This trailer is a troop-funded trailer, meaning all the money that has been raised for the items in this trailer came directly from the Scouts themselves and their families."