A statement issued Thursday by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch provided clarifications as to which agencies are investigating the fatal Feb. 29 crash involving off-duty Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper.
Reached via telephone Thursday afternoon, Oesch said her office has requested a special prosecutor to avoid any potential appearance of impropriety.
"... In a case like this one, where I think there's going to be a lot of decision making involved in the initial investigation as well as deciding what charges to bring, or if to bring charges, a prosecutor can also ask for a special prosecutor prior to filing charges so that the special prosecutor makes all of those decisions," Oesch said. "And that is what I have done."
Oesch also stated those facts in a response to a Southeast Missourian article published Thursday regarding the investigation.
"This investigation was assigned to a special prosecutor. Therefore, any charging decisions, such as, if charges are to be filed, what charges to file, or when to charge Mr. Cooper would not be made by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office," according to a news release. "Instead, it would be made by the special prosecutor assigned to the investigation. Further, that prosecutor would be the one receiving any investigative reports, lab reports, or other items to consider in the investigation."
Oesch said the special prosecutor has not been identified publicly and a media inquiry to the Missouri Attorney General's Office was unanswered as of Thursday night.
