Scott County gearing up for 2021's bicentennial

Missouri is set to celebrate its bicentennial in 2021, commemorating the August 1821 entry of the 24th state into the Union. The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is hard at work behind the scenes across the state, and in Scott County, locals are working right along to set the scene right.

Gail Crader submitted a list of goings-on, including the following.

The Missouri Quilt Project

Quilters Vickie Westrich of Scott City, Corena Ressel of Kelso, Missouri, and Mendi Russel of Morley, Missouri, submitted quilt blocks each made to represent Scott County. Westrich's block, representing crops grown in Scott County, is on the Missouri Quilt for the Bicentennial. The Scott City Historical Museum at 1514 Main Street in Scott City will have the quilt on display from 9 a.m. To 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Mark your calendars!

Selected winners: Aaron Horrell's photo "Fox and Vine," Dianne Dickerson's photos of a cotton field and World War II Prisoners of War camp, and William Nace's "Traffic Under the Bridge." The exhibition will be on display at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Street, Jan. 8 through 25. You might recognize Horrell's work from his "Through the Woods" feature in the Southeast Missourian's Good Times section each weekend.

Horrell and Barb Bailey, owners of The Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw in Cape Girardeau, are traveling the state with a mural anyone can paint on, for a donation. The mural commemorates 200 years of statehood, and more information is available by calling (573) 579-1000.

A Scott County Missouri families and histories book is in the works. Family histories have an Aug. 15 deadline, and companies, churches, schools, organizations and other groups are also asked to submit histories.

Family history with a photo may be send by email to gcrader@gmail.com, or mailed to Gail Crader, Scott City Chamber of Commerce, 1508 Main Street, Scott City, MO 63780; or Riverside Regional Library, 44 North Winchester, Benton, MO 63736; or Sikeston Depot Museum, 116 West Malone, Sikeston, MO 63801.

Statewide, the Missouri Bicentennial Commission will hold a poster contest for children in grades 3 through 12. Judges will select four posters that best commemorate Missouri's bicentennial and best interpret the theme: Sharing Missouri's stories -- past, present, and future. Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks and public libraries, among other organizations. The competition deadline is Oct. 31. More details at www.missouri2021.org.