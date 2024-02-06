Scott County gearing up for 2021's bicentennial

Missouri is set to celebrate its bicentennial in 2021, commemorating the August 1821 entry of the 24th state into the Union. The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is hard at work behind the scenes across the state, and in Scott County, locals are working right along to set the scene right.
Gail Crader submitted a list of goings-on, including the following.
The Missouri Quilt Project
Quilters Vickie Westrich of Scott City, Corena Ressel of Kelso, Missouri, and Mendi Russel of Morley, Missouri, submitted quilt blocks each made to represent Scott County. Westrich's block, representing crops grown in Scott County, is on the Missouri Quilt for the Bicentennial. The Scott City Historical Museum at 1514 Main Street in Scott City will have the quilt on display from 9 a.m. To 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Mark your calendars!
Selected winners: Aaron Horrell's photo "Fox and Vine," Dianne Dickerson's photos of a cotton field and World War II Prisoners of War camp, and William Nace's "Traffic Under the Bridge." The exhibition will be on display at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Street, Jan. 8 through 25. You might recognize Horrell's work from his "Through the Woods" feature in the Southeast Missourian's Good Times section each weekend.
Horrell and Barb Bailey, owners of The Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw in Cape Girardeau, are traveling the state with a mural anyone can paint on, for a donation. The mural commemorates 200 years of statehood, and more information is available by calling (573) 579-1000.
A Scott County Missouri families and histories book is in the works. Family histories have an Aug. 15 deadline, and companies, churches, schools, organizations and other groups are also asked to submit histories.
Family history with a photo may be send by email to gcrader@gmail.com, or mailed to Gail Crader, Scott City Chamber of Commerce, 1508 Main Street, Scott City, MO 63780; or Riverside Regional Library, 44 North Winchester, Benton, MO 63736; or Sikeston Depot Museum, 116 West Malone, Sikeston, MO 63801.
Statewide, the Missouri Bicentennial Commission will hold a poster contest for children in grades 3 through 12. Judges will select four posters that best commemorate Missouri's bicentennial and best interpret the theme: Sharing Missouri's stories -- past, present, and future. Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks and public libraries, among other organizations. The competition deadline is Oct. 31. More details at www.missouri2021.org.
Cape Comic Con will be held July 10 through 12 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. I'll have a full preview in a story this weekend, but the plan is for an in-person event geared toward both fun and safety, according to organizer Ken Murphy. More info, including a schedule of events: www.cape-con.com
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will hold an adoption event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 through 12 at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau. All adoption fees will be $25, thanks to a sponsorship from the Bissell Pet Foundation. Call (573) 334-5837 for an appointment. More info: www.semopets.org
"All Nite Skate," a film by Jackson native Nick Murphy filmed in Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Puxico, Missouri, in 2018, will be available for streaming on video service Vimeo on Aug. 29, Murphy recently announced on social media.
"All Nite Skate" is set in the 1990s and follows a group of friends and their adventures at a skating rink.
More info: Facebook @spoonpictures
I've mentioned rustmedia's The Scout email newsletter and podcast here before, but in case you missed it, the email newsletter is a weekday mailing that keeps you up to date on what's happening in the region and around the world. Director and rustmedia's all-around creative powerhouse Jeff Rawson is looking for contributing writers, and you can find more information at www.thescout.io/contribute. If you want to subscribe, go to the link and hit that big red "Subscribe" button.
