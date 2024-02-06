BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has awarded nearly $3 million in CARES Act payments to county entities.

In May, Scott County received $4,491,008 in CARES Act money from the Missouri Treasurer's office and as of Friday morning, the commission had awarded $2,881,636.47.

"I feel like Scott County was very fortunate to get nearly $4.5 million of the $500 million awarded to the state," said Scott County First District Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn. "Of course a lot that is all based on population."

Counties began receiving the funds in May, but county officials took some time to decide how to award the funds in a fair and timely manner.

Guidelines were set from the federal government on how counties could spend the money and who was eligible for the funds. Scott County officials allowed local entities to apply for the money they needed through a multi-page application found on Scott County's website.

"We asked for a lot of input from the people that got the money," Ziegenhorn said. "There was a very strict application online that people can look at that tells the way the money can be spent."

Missouri Delta Medical Center was awarded the most with $523,512.56 so they can have a COVID-19 wing in the hospital, making it easier for those with other ailments to access the hospital.