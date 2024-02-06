Scott County couple wanted for evading law enforcement in custody

BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County couple wanted for allegedly evading law enforcement on sex-related charges are now in custody after being located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sikeston, Missouri.
Donald Joseph Tyra, 39, whose last address was listed as Scott City, is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy; third-degree child molestation; fourth-degree domestic assault; and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Vessa Laee Tyra, 39, whose last address was listed as Kelso, Missouri, is charged with two counts statutory sodomy; sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years; and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Sheriff Wes Drury said the husband and wife were taken into custody Monday after an extensive manhunt in Sikeston.
"Vessa and Donald Tyra have been evading law enforcement since early October after Scott County Sheriff's Office filed probable cause affidavits, and warrants were issued for their arrest," Drury said in a news release.
After several weeks of trying to apprehend the couple, the Scott County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service since information was received they had left the area.
"After several weeks, agents with the U.S. Marshals determined the Tyras had returned to Sikeston," Drury said. "A search warrant was executed at a Sikeston residence with the U.S. Marshals, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Scott County Sheriff's Office."
Vessa Tyra and Donald Tyra were taken into custody without incident and remain in the Scott County Jail without bond.
"The Scott County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and Sikeston Department of Public Safety for their assistance and effort in apprehending the subjects," Drury said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.