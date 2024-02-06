Scott County couple wanted for evading law enforcement in custody

BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County couple wanted for allegedly evading law enforcement on sex-related charges are now in custody after being located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sikeston, Missouri.

Donald Joseph Tyra, 39, whose last address was listed as Scott City, is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy; third-degree child molestation; fourth-degree domestic assault; and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Vessa Laee Tyra, 39, whose last address was listed as Kelso, Missouri, is charged with two counts statutory sodomy; sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years; and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Sheriff Wes Drury said the husband and wife were taken into custody Monday after an extensive manhunt in Sikeston.