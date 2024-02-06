Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot

BENTON — The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places.

Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse.

"Our courthouse is 112 years old now, and we have some exterior brick work that is going to have to be completed because we have crumblings that are starting to fall from the top of the building," Tetley said.

Last month, the Scott County Commission — Tetley, First District Commissioner Terry Cole and Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer — decided to place a half-cent law enforcement sales tax on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot. The tax, if approved by voters, would help fund all county departments because it would free up money in the county's general revenue fund, Tetley said.

Tetley referenced the 130-year-old Bollinger County Courthouse in Marble Hill, which engineers deemed unsafe in December. County offices are being relocated, and circuit court has been canceled when inclement weather could pose a danger.

The top of the Scott County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 1, in Benton. Gina Williams ~ Standard Democrat

"We don't want to get into that same situation here at Scott County," Tetley said. "We also need to update the lighting in the courthouse and the windows. These windows are the same windows that were put in 112 years ago and they are not going to be efficient."

Tetley explained the importance of the repairs.

"You see, this courthouse is old but it is beautiful, and there is so much history here," Tetley said. "We want to take care of it and maintain it so that we can use it for another 50 or 60 years."