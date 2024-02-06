All sections
NewsFebruary 16, 2024

Scott County Clerk’s Office will mail new voter ID cards

BENTON — The office of Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh will be mailing new voter identification cards to Scott County registered voters within the next week. “The card will list your name, address, polling place, precinct, and districts in which you are entitled to vote,” Seabaugh said in a news release issued Wednesday, Feb. 14. “Voters should carefully check their card and contact the County Clerk’s Office with any questions or concerns.” ...

Standard Democrat
story image illustation

BENTON — The office of Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh will be mailing new voter identification cards to Scott County registered voters within the next week.

“The card will list your name, address, polling place, precinct, and districts in which you are entitled to vote,” Seabaugh said in a news release issued Wednesday, Feb. 14. “Voters should carefully check their card and contact the County Clerk’s Office with any questions or concerns.”

Voters who have moved must update their voter registration record at the Scott County Clerk’s Office in Benton or online at sos.mo.gov.

Current Missouri law requires a valid photo ID issued by the State of Missouri or United States government to vote. Although the new voter identification cards cannot be used to vote, they do still serve an important purpose to notify voters of their registration status and polling place, Seabaugh said.

The Scott County Clerk’s Office also uses the voter identification card mailing to canvass the voter rolls every two years as required by state and federal laws, he said.

“Any voter identification card returned to the County Clerk’s Office as undeliverable by the postal service will require that voter to update their address before voting in the next election,” Seabaugh said. “The County Clerk’s Office has a constant and routine process for maintaining the voter rolls for accuracy and security.”

Registered voters living in Scott County who do not receive a new voter identification card by the end of February should contact the County Clerk’s Office at (573) 545-3549, option 4.

