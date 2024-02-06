Scott County Central's summer improvements underway

SIKESTON, Mo. — Like many other school districts, the Scott County Central School District is utilizing summer time to make improvements to its campus.
"The biggest project Scott County Central has going on this summer is a secured entry project on all three primary entries into our district: high school gymnasium, high school entrance and elementary entrance," district superintendent Brian Hukel said.
The entry projects will include new fronts and doors as well as a double buzz-in system for both of the academic buildings.
"Unfortunately, security continues to be a huge concern for schools across our nation, and it has become one SCC's top priorities in terms of this year's summer improvements," Hukel said.
When tragedies such as the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May happen, school districts are reminded of the importance of keeping buildings secure, Hukel said. However, Scott County Central had planned to secure the school entrances this summer prior to the tragic event.
"We've known for a long time that security is important, but we keep getting reminders and are glad we will be well ahead of the game when our kids come back in August," he said.
Hukel said work on the entry projects is halfway through completion with it being planned to be finished by the first week of August. When the new school year begins, visitors will be granted access through a double-entry system. They must be "buzzed" into the building before coming in contact with a vestibule, which is being constructed with interior walls, he said.
Repairs are being made on the roof of the Ronnie Cookson Gymnasium following wind damage suffered in recent summer storms, according to Hukel.
Initially, Hukel said, the gymnasium roof project consisted of sealcoating, but upon starting that project, officials discovered wind damage on the center roof and the two lower roofs in the front and back of the gym. As a result, the roofs in the lower front and back will be completely replaced, and the center roof will be repaired, he said.
"This work will continue most of the summer, but we fully anticipate all work to be completed before school starts back in the fall," Hukel said.
In addition to the district's special projects, regular summer maintenance, such as painting, waxing floors and deep cleaning, is also taking place, Hukel said.
Classes for Scott County Central's 2022-2023 school year begin Aug. 24.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.