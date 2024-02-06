Scott County Central's summer improvements underway

SIKESTON, Mo. — Like many other school districts, the Scott County Central School District is utilizing summer time to make improvements to its campus.

"The biggest project Scott County Central has going on this summer is a secured entry project on all three primary entries into our district: high school gymnasium, high school entrance and elementary entrance," district superintendent Brian Hukel said.

The entry projects will include new fronts and doors as well as a double buzz-in system for both of the academic buildings.

"Unfortunately, security continues to be a huge concern for schools across our nation, and it has become one SCC's top priorities in terms of this year's summer improvements," Hukel said.

When tragedies such as the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May happen, school districts are reminded of the importance of keeping buildings secure, Hukel said. However, Scott County Central had planned to secure the school entrances this summer prior to the tragic event.

"We've known for a long time that security is important, but we keep getting reminders and are glad we will be well ahead of the game when our kids come back in August," he said.