Scott County Central School District hires new superintendent

Most recently, Hukel has been a principal with the Woodland School District. Prior to establishing the promotional division of BOLD Marketing, he worked in education for 14 years, serving as Oran High School principal from 2008 to 2011.

Hukel’s hiring comes after Scott Central’s current superintendent, Howard Benyon, accepted a position in May as deputy superintendent of secondary education for the Cape Girardeau School District. He will oversee Central Middle School, Central Junior High, Central Academy and the Career and Technology Center. Benyon’s last day is June 30.