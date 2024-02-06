All sections
NewsJune 25, 2019

Scott County Central School District hires new superintendent

SIKESTON, Mo. — Scott County Central School District has hired a new superintendent. Brian Hukel will begin the position when the new fiscal year begins July 1. He was officially hired during a June 10 meeting of the Scott Central School Board. Most recently, Hukel has been a principal with the Woodland School District. Prior to establishing the promotional division of BOLD Marketing, he worked in education for 14 years, serving as Oran High School principal from 2008 to 2011...

Standard Democrat
Brian Hukel
Brian Hukel

SIKESTON, Mo. — Scott County Central School District has hired a new superintendent.

Brian Hukel will begin the position when the new fiscal year begins July 1. He was officially hired during a June 10 meeting of the Scott Central School Board.

Most recently, Hukel has been a principal with the Woodland School District. Prior to establishing the promotional division of BOLD Marketing, he worked in education for 14 years, serving as Oran High School principal from 2008 to 2011.

Hukel’s hiring comes after Scott Central’s current superintendent, Howard Benyon, accepted a position in May as deputy superintendent of secondary education for the Cape Girardeau School District. He will oversee Central Middle School, Central Junior High, Central Academy and the Career and Technology Center. Benyon’s last day is June 30.

