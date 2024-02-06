Scott County announces coronavirus vaccine waiting list

Scott County is the latest county in the region to announce a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up list.
The announcement came through the county health department in a social media post.
“The Scott County Health Department is working in conjunction with Missouri Delta Medical Center to get the vaccine administered to our local communities. We do not currently have a date when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the general public. We are creating a list of individuals wanting to get the vaccine,” the post stated.
Those wanting to sign up to receive the vaccine may visit www.scottcountyhealth.com/covid-waiting-list.php to be added to the waiting list.
The post stated health department officials will contact those on the list when a vaccine dose is available.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced a similar list — www.surveymonkey.com/r/covidwaitlist — and county health agencies in Illinois direct those interested in receiving a vaccine to sign up at a statewide vaccine waiting list site — www.form.jotform.com/203635536921153).
The State of Missouri has a three-phase vaccine plan, beginning with health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The next phase provides vaccine doses to teachers, first-responders, other essential personnel and those in at-risk groups. The final phase allows the general public to receive the vaccine. Officials have said they hope to have vaccine doses available to anyone who wants one by late spring or early summer.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in the region Wednesday.
Updated numbers from counties in the region as of Wednesday were:
