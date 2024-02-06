Scott County announces coronavirus vaccine waiting list

Scott County is the latest county in the region to announce a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up list.

The announcement came through the county health department in a social media post.

“The Scott County Health Department is working in conjunction with Missouri Delta Medical Center to get the vaccine administered to our local communities. We do not currently have a date when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the general public. We are creating a list of individuals wanting to get the vaccine,” the post stated.

Those wanting to sign up to receive the vaccine may visit www.scottcountyhealth.com/covid-waiting-list.php to be added to the waiting list.

The post stated health department officials will contact those on the list when a vaccine dose is available.