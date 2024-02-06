Scott Co. authorities caution against burning

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Despite burn bans being in place throughout the region, local fire crews have battled a higher-than-usual number of vegetation blazes in the past several weeks, and they have one, clear message for residents: Stop burning.

"We have been extremely busy with fires started from burning trash and/or cleaning the property. There is a countywide burn ban in effect," Scott County Rural Fire Protection District chief Jeremy Perrien said.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Perrien said his agency alone has responded to more than 25 calls for service since the afternoon of Oct. 9.

"We urge people not to burn until we have a significant rain," the fire chief pleaded.

A burn ban has been in place in Scott County since Sept. 23. The Missouri cities of Bernie, Lilbourn, Portageville and Puxico, along with New Madrid County, have also issued burn bans.

Perrien said all area fire departments have been busy with fires that could have been avoided if residents would stop burning their trash.

"I know several people talk about the farmers burning, but the farmers prepare their fields for burns to avoid fire spread," Perrien said. "People burning their trash will light it and walk away and check on it every now and then. That leaves a lot of time for bad accidents to happen."

Firefighters have been worked hard the past week, Perrien said.

"The rain that we got Wednesday (Oct. 12) was not near enough to make a difference, and conditions remain extremely dry and dangerous," Perrien said. "With the humidity levels and winds Thursday and Friday, the conditions only get more dangerous."

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued red-flag warnings Thursday and Friday for all of Southeast Missouri and surrounding areas. Such a warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shorty. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the Weather Service said.

"I know people want to burn trash to get it cleared out, but is it worth burning up other people's property?" the fire chief questioned in a post earlier in the week on the agency's Facebook page. "Let alone, the manpower it takes to control these fires. Today we had 20-plus mph winds and a lot of extremely dry vegetation. We want to continue to urge people not to burn."