Scott City to get $2.5 million in ARPA money

Scott City is among 15 communities across Missouri receiving multi-million dollar matching grants via distribution from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, according to Shad Burner, the Cape Girardeau-based director of financial initiatives for the state Department of Economic Development (DED).

Scott City is to receive $2.5 million, and city administrator Dustin Whitworth said the money, in a match with what the municipality has already set aside, is earmarked to help a developer with the infrastructure for a 300-acre privately-owned tract behind Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere dealership on East Outer Road North.

"We're trying to develop an industrial park out behind Nobbe and the money will help do all the infrastructure -- roads, water, sewer, electric, a lift station, the whole bit," said Whitworth, a 1990 Scott City High School graduate who has led the municipal administration for 13 months. "I think this is a step in the right direction for Scott City. For years, we've wanted to recruit development opportunities and jobs to our town, and this is a move to help us get there. This is a 'win-win' for Scott City."

A May 5 press release from DED indicated the total $75 million ARPA funds investment is focused on helping communities develop "shovel-ready" industrial sites to support attracting new businesses and helping existing businesses expand.

"Development-ready sites are vital to attracting employers that make a positive difference for Missourians," said Maggie Kost, DED acting director, referencing the state's industrial site development grant program.

"To grow our economy, it's important to stand out to businesses by providing what they need to invest and expand. This program represents our commitment to creating opportunities through strategic investments in Missouri's future."

The city of Sikeston, Missouri, also was notified of a $2.5 million matching grant award.

DED officials said the grants were competitive with a cumulative $50 million reserved for sites with 1,000 acres or more and $25 million set aside for parcels totaling less than 1,000 acres.