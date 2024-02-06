Scott City remembers former police chief

David J. Beck, former police chief of Scott City in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is being remembered fondly in the wake of his passing Saturday because of colon cancer at the age of 63.

Beck, a one-time U.S. Army military police officer, was in the municipal police department for 10 years, leaving in April 1992 as chief while remaining a city resident.

"He was like a son to me," said Shirley Young on Monday. Young served as the city's mayor during Beck's tenure.

"I remember when (Beck) came on the force. I was on City Council at the time, and he was very professional, very 'spit and polish' in his appearance. I was proud of him. He called me Mom."

Young recalls Beck as a man "with a big heart," helping older people, children and those in trouble.