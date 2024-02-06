Scott City remembers former police chief

David J. Beck, former police chief of Scott City in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is being remembered fondly in the wake of his passing Saturday because of colon cancer at the age of 63.
Beck, a one-time U.S. Army military police officer, was in the municipal police department for 10 years, leaving in April 1992 as chief while remaining a city resident.
"He was like a son to me," said Shirley Young on Monday. Young served as the city's mayor during Beck's tenure.
"I remember when (Beck) came on the force. I was on City Council at the time, and he was very professional, very 'spit and polish' in his appearance. I was proud of him. He called me Mom."
Young recalls Beck as a man "with a big heart," helping older people, children and those in trouble.
"But (Beck) didn't brag about it," Young said, recalling his central role in opening a center for young people along Main Street.
"(Beck) was a true blue American, who loved his country," said Scott City's current mayor, Norman Brant. "He was just a good, all-around, solid guy."
Beck served six years in the Army and was stationed in Georgia, Korea and Honolulu.
A graduate of the Missouri Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Personnel course and the 120-hour Basic Law Enforcement Training Course, Beck attended Southeast Missouri State University and studied criminal justice.
Beck and his wife, Tammy, were married 42 years ago this Wednesday. The couple had two sons.
"We lose so many to cancer and David was only 63," Young said. "It's a very great loss for his family and friends and the community."
