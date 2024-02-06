Scott City native's song to air on 'Grey's Anatomy' tonight

A Scott City native's song will air tonight on the hit TV show "Grey's Anatomy."
Ryan Corn and Trey Hill are co-writers of "Wash Me Clean," which will be part of the series episode "Put the Squeeze on Me," which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
“I wrote this one with my friend Trey Hill, he’s actually the vocalist on this one, but we co-wrote it and then I produced it,” Corn said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.
Corn, who studied music at Southeast Missouri State University and now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, announced the honor on his Facebook page.
The band Hill and Corn have together is called Younger Sun.
Corn said he liked the idea of the song from the start.
“Trey Hill had the chorus. He had the initial idea and brought it to me, and we finished it together. When I first heard Trey’s idea I said, ‘Man, we gotta work on this and finish this together.’ And I don’t want to downplay the genuineness and heart of the song, but we really saw this song as having a place in a TV show or a movie scene. The song said enough without saying too much, it had enough lyrics to stir your heart without getting in the way of a scene or commercial,” Corn said.
Hill and Corn were “pretty sure it would happen,” referring to “Grey’s Anatomy” using the song, weeks ago.
“But the way the entertainment industry works,” Corn said, “we just got the final confirmation yesterday. Like, ‘Yes it will in fact be in the show.’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is one of those shows that’s just known for having good music. So to get a song that I co-wrote and produced on the show, one of the top-tier shows in terms of music, that curates their songs really carefully, to be chosen by that show feels really special,” he said. “This is kind of what I do for a living. I write music and pitch it to TV shows.”
This is Corn’s second song to be used for “Grey’s Anatomy.” He co-wrote another song (“Don’t Mess Around”) with a different co-writer (Brittany Pfantz) the show used in October.
“Wash Me Clean” first aired on an episode of “Stargirl” last September.
Corn's work has also appeared on HBO, ESPN and MTV, as well as for Volkswagen.
