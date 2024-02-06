Scott City native's song to air on 'Grey's Anatomy' tonight

“Trey Hill had the chorus. He had the initial idea and brought it to me, and we finished it together. When I first heard Trey’s idea I said, ‘Man, we gotta work on this and finish this together.’ And I don’t want to downplay the genuineness and heart of the song, but we really saw this song as having a place in a TV show or a movie scene. The song said enough without saying too much, it had enough lyrics to stir your heart without getting in the way of a scene or commercial,” Corn said.

Hill and Corn were “pretty sure it would happen,” referring to “Grey’s Anatomy” using the song, weeks ago.

“But the way the entertainment industry works,” Corn said, “we just got the final confirmation yesterday. Like, ‘Yes it will in fact be in the show.’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is one of those shows that’s just known for having good music. So to get a song that I co-wrote and produced on the show, one of the top-tier shows in terms of music, that curates their songs really carefully, to be chosen by that show feels really special,” he said. “This is kind of what I do for a living. I write music and pitch it to TV shows.”

Scott City native Ryan Corn performs at the inaugural Shipyard Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

This is Corn’s second song to be used for “Grey’s Anatomy.” He co-wrote another song (“Don’t Mess Around”) with a different co-writer (Brittany Pfantz) the show used in October.

“Wash Me Clean” first aired on an episode of “Stargirl” last September.

Corn's work has also appeared on HBO, ESPN and MTV, as well as for Volkswagen.