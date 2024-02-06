Scott City names new administrator

The Scott City Council has named city clerk Mike Dudek to be the town’s new administrator, succeeding Mark O’Dell who left the position in May.
And although Dudek’s title is new, his duties are not because he’s been the “unofficial” city administrator since O’Dell’s departure.
“I was doing the financials and a lot of other things the administrator did and didn’t even realize it,” he said.
Dudek and Scott City Mayor Norman Brant met with the Southeast Missourian on Thursday to discuss Dudek’s new role and their goals for Scott City in 2020.
“Mike has pretty much been doing the job (of city administrator) for the last seven months,” Brant said and explained that instead of searching for a new administrator, “we hired from within.”
The mayor said he’s been working closely with Dudek on the city’s $4 million budget.
“He and I know this budget inside and out and know every number on every page,” Brant said, adding, “I felt really comfortable with Mike, not only because he’s proven himself with the budget, but he’s also proven he can relate to the public and city employees. City employees feel good about him.”
Scott City has approximately 50 employees including part-time and reserve staff. Dudek said he thinks of them as more than just employees. He said he considers them to be “family” as well.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got going with all of our departments. We’re very close with each other, we lean on each other, we’re there for each other and it’s just been a great atmosphere lately.”
Brant agreed.
“This is my city family,” he said. “I’m not the mayor to them; I’m Norman.”
Dudek became the town’s city clerk in May 2017. At that time, he said he hoped to eventually become the city administrator.
“That was the goal I wanted to work toward,” he said.
Dudek’s business cards still have his city clerk email address printed on them.
“That’s because I’m still doing both positions, so it’s been easier to keep one email until the new clerk comes onboard,” he said.
The new city clerk, Ashley Gentry, was hired earlier this week.
“She’ll be starting at the beginning of the year,” Dudek said. “At that time, I can fully serve as city administrator.”
Originally from the Chicago area, Dudek came to Cape Girardeau 22 years ago when a friend encouraged him to attend Southeast Missouri State University, where he majored in integrated marketing and communications. His wife, Lindsey, is from Perryville, Missouri, and works in the Cape Girardeau public schools system.
2020 Goals
Looking ahead to the coming year, Dudek and Brant said their focus is on beautifying Scott City and making the community safer for its residents, especially those living in rental properties.
“There’s around 1,900 to 2,000 houses in Scott City. Almost 50% of those are rentals,” Brant said. “We have some people with rental property who keep their property up as nice as their own homes. But we’ve also got some landlords who do a terrible job.”
The mayor estimated about 10% of the city’s rental property is “substandard” with inadequate electrical wiring, structural deficiencies or other safety issues. Beginning in January, the mayor said Scott City will begin stricter enforcement of city codes related to residential safety standards.
The city hired a code enforcement officer earlier this fall who, the mayor said, “will be working with property owners to clean up properties” including the removal of junk cars, trash, weeds and so forth.
“We’re going to hit ’em (rental property owners) from two angles,” the mayor said. “We’re going to make them clean up their homes and clean up their yards.”
Brant said the city will also undertake a “significant” street overlay project next year.
“That will also be part of our beautification efforts,” Dudek said.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.