Scott City names new administrator

The Scott City Council has named city clerk Mike Dudek to be the town’s new administrator, succeeding Mark O’Dell who left the position in May.

And although Dudek’s title is new, his duties are not because he’s been the “unofficial” city administrator since O’Dell’s departure.

“I was doing the financials and a lot of other things the administrator did and didn’t even realize it,” he said.

Dudek and Scott City Mayor Norman Brant met with the Southeast Missourian on Thursday to discuss Dudek’s new role and their goals for Scott City in 2020.

“Mike has pretty much been doing the job (of city administrator) for the last seven months,” Brant said and explained that instead of searching for a new administrator, “we hired from within.”

The mayor said he’s been working closely with Dudek on the city’s $4 million budget.

“He and I know this budget inside and out and know every number on every page,” Brant said, adding, “I felt really comfortable with Mike, not only because he’s proven himself with the budget, but he’s also proven he can relate to the public and city employees. City employees feel good about him.”

Scott City has approximately 50 employees including part-time and reserve staff. Dudek said he thinks of them as more than just employees. He said he considers them to be “family” as well.

“It’s a family atmosphere,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got going with all of our departments. We’re very close with each other, we lean on each other, we’re there for each other and it’s just been a great atmosphere lately.”

Brant agreed.

“This is my city family,” he said. “I’m not the mayor to them; I’m Norman.”

Dudek became the town’s city clerk in May 2017. At that time, he said he hoped to eventually become the city administrator.

“That was the goal I wanted to work toward,” he said.