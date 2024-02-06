Scott City dispatch center gets upgraded

Officials in Scott City have rolled out new technology upgrades at the dispatch center that will save time locating callers and give responders a better idea of the situation they're about to roll up to.

One of the upgrades gives dispatchers access to video from the caller. The technology sends a link to a caller. If and when the caller clicks on the link and gives permission, the dispatch center can get a live view of the caller's cellphone video. This video feed can be shared to responders.

Dan King, the emergency manager and 911 supervisor at Scott City, said this could help a fire department see the state of a burning building as they're headed to the scene. The "Prepared Live 911" system could also allow an abuse or kidnapping victim to use the recording function discreetly. The technology includes privacy settings where the phone can record and send videos to dispatch, while the phone itself turns black.

King has also ushered in new technology allowing dispatchers to narrow down on a cellphone caller's location with the use of Wi-Fi technology. Cellphone towers can give a general location, but depending on the technology involved, the cell towers may not offer a precise location. Scott City has adopted technology that can pull in a phone's data from nearby Wi-Fi. King said this is the technology a phone uses to ask a user whether they want to sign into Wi-Fi. The phone can pull in several Wi-Fi options within the vicinity, and narrow down a caller's location to an area inside a house.

King said the first information dispatchers need from a person is their location, so if for some reason they're disconnected, dispatchers can send someone to the scene. He said the Wi-Fi technology can find locations faster, which is a big advantage in response time.

"I'm always looking for technology that helps speed things up," King said.