Scott City Council voted to amend the city’s ordinance on utility task vehicles (UTV) Monday night.

The amendment would allow drivers of UTVs to drive the vehicles from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. as long as the UTVs have turn signals. The ordinance previously restricted drivers from using UTVs before sunrise and after sunset.

Council members voted 7-1 for the amendment, with councilman Victor Phillips as the lone “no” vote. They will vote on the change a second time at the council’s next meeting Aug. 16. If it passes again, the ordinance will take effect.

The call to change the ordinance came during the council’s public forum Monday night. Local contractor and business owner Carmon Jackson brought the issue before the council.

“There’s a lot of things we use these for at night time,” Jackson said. “We use them to hunt and take them to the ballpark.”